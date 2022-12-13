Read full article on original website
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
Innoviva (INVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Innoviva (INVA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.77, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had...
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
Analysts Expect DEF To Hit $74
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (Symbol: DEF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $74.08 per unit.
Paccar (PCAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $98.23, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the truck maker...
Roblox (RBLX) Suffers From Poor November Figures, Stock Down
Roblox RBLX released its November business update on Nov 15, after which its stock tanked 15.7%. The panic in investors was primarily due to concerns over its slow growth and declining daily active users. The company estimated its bookings for the month to be $222-$225 million, up 5-7% year over...
Semiconductor Stocks Are On the Rise: 3 Companies to Watch Right Now
Semiconductor stocks got clobbered this year, getting hit by the fallout from the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, China's weakening economy, a drop in consumer electronics purchases, and a growing risk of a recession in 2023. As measured by the iShares Semiconductor ETF, chip stocks are down over 31% in 2022 compared to a 29% decline for the Nasdaq Composite index.
Should Direxion NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 03/21/2012, the Direxion NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Direxion. It has amassed assets over $421.19 million, making it...
3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback
The 2022 bear market pivoted this fall resulting in a nice rally. The S&P 500 index has rebounded from this year's lows that saw it down more than 20% with a double-digit rise since the end of September. But that shouldn't give investors expectations that markets will move consistently higher from here.
3 Things About AT&T Stock That Smart Investors Know
AT&T (NYSE: T) is becoming popular among passive income investors because of its healthy dividend yield. That said, there is more to know about this dividend investor favorite. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 15, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 17, 2022. 10 stocks we...
Should You Buy Adobe Stock to Kick Off 2023?
For nearly every company in the software space 2022 has been a tough year, and that includes Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Shares of the creative software leader are down roughly 40% on the year, clobbered by rising interest rates (higher rates lower the present value of stocks) and slowing growth. The...
All You Need to Know About Esco Technologies (ESE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Esco Technologies (ESE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Oversold Conditions For Golar LNG
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock
The bear market has weighed on stocks across industries this year. Even some of the world's strongest companies have seen their shares decline in the double digits. But two biotech companies have defied today's difficult market. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have both climbed in the double...
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Q2 Preview: What’s Ahead Amid Dwindling Demand?
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will report its Q2 financial results for Fiscal 2023 on December 20. Given the economic weakness, reduced demand, and ocean and air freight rates under pressure, FedEx’s top-line growth could soften a bit in Q2 compared to Q1. However, the company’s aggressive cost-cutting measures could cushion the bottom line.
Strength Seen in Bar Harbor (BHB): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $32.90. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of Bar Harbor...
Does ExxonMobil's Massive $50 Billion Stock Buyback Make It a Buy?
Since the start of 2020, ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) stock has soared 50%, compared to a 22% gain by the S&P 500, and is up 72% year to date. Yet the oil giant just announced a new corporate plan to launch a massive $50 billion stock buyback program even as analysts worry a looming recession may depress demand for oil that has slumped to around $70 a barrel.
I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next
Unless you're a short-seller, this has probably been a difficult year. The major U.S. stock indexes all plummeted at least 20% from their respective highs, which is the requirement to be labeled a "bear market." Were the year to end right now, I'd be looking at my worst performance, on an unrealized basis, in about a decade.
