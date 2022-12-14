Read full article on original website
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The big storm stays east of Billings
The eastern counties of Montana and Wyoming are dealing with heavy snow and wind through the end of the week. Then, next week looks to be the coldest so far.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
[Breaking] Robbery at Maverick Casino on 14th St W in Billings
Tonight around 5:01 PM, Billings Police responded to Maverick Casino at 710 14th Street West in Billings for a call of a robbery. The male suspect reportedly entered the casino wearing all black, and pointed a handgun at an employee, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described...
Parents eying new boundaries for elementary schools in Billings
The distance from the Stichman's home to Rose Park Elementary is nearly double the distance from their house to Poly Drive — something that Tad can't make sense of.
Billings snowplow drivers hard at work, even as worst of storm misses town
Massive winter storms hit about everywhere in Montana Tuesday, and although Billings managed to avoid the worst, snowplow drivers in the city were still hard at work.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked near Billings due to crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked near Billings due to a crash. The crash is located at 0.50 mile east of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 at mile-marker 452, Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map shows. Road conditions are snowy and icy.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
KULR8
Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
The Top 10 BEST Tattoo Shops in Billings, Montana To Get Tattooed
Here in Billings, we have no shortage of options for a tattoo. Over the years, I've gained a bunch of random ones... and recently it's been on my mind to get more done. So, instead of researching and keeping my findings to myself... why not share them with you?. We've...
cowboystatedaily.com
Billings Man Fights Truck Thief; Jumps On Moving Stolen Truck, Bashes Thief With Sledgehammer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It sounds like an action movie. When Billings resident Tim Payne grabbed the side of his own moving stolen truck and started bashing the driver with a shovel and a sledgehammer last week, he said he was full of adrenaline, but not the type of adrenaline he was used to.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry start, A snowy finish
Snow showers are possible late this afternoon into the evening. Heavy snowfall and blowing snow continues in the east.
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
Protesters rally over NorthWestern Energy's natural gas plant in Laurel
The resource council and others say the city and county allowed the project to move forward on land zoned for agriculture.
