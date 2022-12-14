ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Former Hardin star Famous Lefthand scores 49 points in United Tribes triumph

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand scored a career-high 49 points in 25 minutes Saturday to lead the United Tribes Technical College men's basketball team to a 128-70 win over Sisseton Wahpeton College. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard was 10-for-14 from the field on his way to 30...
HARDIN, MT
KULR8

Brooke Berry transfers to Montana State from New Mexico

BOZEMAN- Brooke Berry, a 6-foot guard from Billings and a former Skyview High School standout, has transferred from the University of New Mexico to join the Montana State women's basketball program, announced Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Basketball Coach Tricia Binford. Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit...
BILLINGS, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22

Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

I-90 WB passing lane blocked near Billings due to crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked near Billings due to a crash. The crash is located at 0.50 mile east of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 at mile-marker 452, Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map shows. Road conditions are snowy and icy.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
BILLINGS, MT

