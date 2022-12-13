Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Esco Technologies (ESE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Esco Technologies (ESE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock
The bear market has weighed on stocks across industries this year. Even some of the world's strongest companies have seen their shares decline in the double digits. But two biotech companies have defied today's difficult market. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have both climbed in the double...
NASDAQ
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback
The 2022 bear market pivoted this fall resulting in a nice rally. The S&P 500 index has rebounded from this year's lows that saw it down more than 20% with a double-digit rise since the end of September. But that shouldn't give investors expectations that markets will move consistently higher from here.
NASDAQ
Should Direxion NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 03/21/2012, the Direxion NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Direxion. It has amassed assets over $421.19 million, making it...
NASDAQ
Paccar (PCAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $98.23, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the truck maker...
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Adobe Stock to Kick Off 2023?
For nearly every company in the software space 2022 has been a tough year, and that includes Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Shares of the creative software leader are down roughly 40% on the year, clobbered by rising interest rates (higher rates lower the present value of stocks) and slowing growth. The...
NASDAQ
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Q2 Preview: What’s Ahead Amid Dwindling Demand?
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will report its Q2 financial results for Fiscal 2023 on December 20. Given the economic weakness, reduced demand, and ocean and air freight rates under pressure, FedEx’s top-line growth could soften a bit in Q2 compared to Q1. However, the company’s aggressive cost-cutting measures could cushion the bottom line.
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For Golar LNG
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Sonos (SONO) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sonos (SONO). Shares have added about 2.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sonos due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Analysts Expect DEF To Hit $74
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (Symbol: DEF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $74.08 per unit.
NASDAQ
Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make
Investing in the stock market shouldn't revolve around guessing the best moment to buy in or putting all your capital into a single investment in the hopes of generating sky-high returns. For those in it for the long haul, investing in the stock market is about consistently putting your money to work in quality companies that align with your portfolio objectives, risk tolerance, and personal financial goals.
NASDAQ
Is Costco Stock Too Expensive for 2023?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is one of the world's most successful retailers today. The king of warehouse retailing has defied the odds in many respects. It delivers sales growth in nearly every economic environment and internationally, and it has successfully adapted to local cultures in markets where many Americentric retail models have failed.
NASDAQ
Losing Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,240-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative...
NASDAQ
Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Like much of the tech sector, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significantly underperformed the broad market this year. With just two weeks left to go in 2022, shares of the search giant are down 37% year-to-date as the company's growth has slowed, profits have fallen, and fears of a recession have mounted.
NASDAQ
Semiconductor Stocks Are On the Rise: 3 Companies to Watch Right Now
Semiconductor stocks got clobbered this year, getting hit by the fallout from the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, China's weakening economy, a drop in consumer electronics purchases, and a growing risk of a recession in 2023. As measured by the iShares Semiconductor ETF, chip stocks are down over 31% in 2022 compared to a 29% decline for the Nasdaq Composite index.
NASDAQ
First Week of February 2023 Options Trading For Zoetis (ZTS)
Investors in Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ZTS options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
