ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
405magazine.com

10 Places That Do Takeout Well

There are plenty of local takeout options that travel well if all you want to do is get home and kick your feet up. One of the easiest ways to reduce stress over the next couple weeks is to let someone else do the cooking, and while we all know that Asian food is the iconic takeout and dine-in food for the days around Christmas and Christmas Day, there are plenty of other options that travel well if all you want to do is get home, open the boxes and kick your feet up. To help with that, here are 10 places that do takeout well.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Pickleman's opens on N. May Avenue

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe opens today (Thursday 12/15) at 6001 N. May. The space was formerly City Bites and features a drive-thru as well as seating within the restaurant. Pickleman's offers sandwiches, pizzas, soups, salads and sides. Other area locations are in Norman and Edmond. Nearby, Dutch Bros. Coffee is under...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Skirvin sells to local ownership group

Oklahoma City's oldest hotel, The Skrivin has sold to a local group of investors led by Mark Beffort, Andy Burnett and the Chickasaw Nation. The new owners plan to spend $15 million on renovation and improvements. Built in 1911, the historic hotel completely closed in 1988 leaving downtown with only...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp

Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

Drivers Can’t Stop Getting Stuck On Infamous Yukon Boulder

It's notorious. It claimed many victims. And it's been doing it for years. A rock in Yukon has become a bane for drivers, so much so that it is a celebrity of sorts with thousands of followers. The so-called Tropical Smoothie Cafe Rock in Yukon, named because of its proximity...
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Norman Business Owner, Shannon Hanchett

Norman residents and those close to Shannon Hanchett will gather in her honor outside her bakery on Monday. She died last week inside the Cleveland County Jail. She was detained after deputies say she suffered from a mental health emergency. The memorial starts at 7 p.m. outside Okie Baking Co.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy