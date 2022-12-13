Read full article on original website
405magazine.com
10 Places That Do Takeout Well
There are plenty of local takeout options that travel well if all you want to do is get home and kick your feet up. One of the easiest ways to reduce stress over the next couple weeks is to let someone else do the cooking, and while we all know that Asian food is the iconic takeout and dine-in food for the days around Christmas and Christmas Day, there are plenty of other options that travel well if all you want to do is get home, open the boxes and kick your feet up. To help with that, here are 10 places that do takeout well.
okctalk.com
Pickleman's opens on N. May Avenue
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe opens today (Thursday 12/15) at 6001 N. May. The space was formerly City Bites and features a drive-thru as well as seating within the restaurant. Pickleman's offers sandwiches, pizzas, soups, salads and sides. Other area locations are in Norman and Edmond. Nearby, Dutch Bros. Coffee is under...
According to Google, Oklahoma City Was Obsessed with This Food in 2022
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that, it's time you learn a new trick. I shared this...
Newlyweds both honored as “Teacher of the Year”
Two Oklahoma teachers who just happen to be newlyweds have both taken home honors as "Teachers of the year".
okctalk.com
Skirvin sells to local ownership group
Oklahoma City's oldest hotel, The Skrivin has sold to a local group of investors led by Mark Beffort, Andy Burnett and the Chickasaw Nation. The new owners plan to spend $15 million on renovation and improvements. Built in 1911, the historic hotel completely closed in 1988 leaving downtown with only...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp
Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
“We cannot sustain this,” OKC Animal Welfare overwhelmed with dogs
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is at a critical level as they have hundreds of dogs in their care.
Dept. of Labor recovers back wages for Oklahoma restaurant workers
The U.S. Department of Labor says it has recovered $59,049 in back wages and damages for 10 workers in Oklahoma.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
News On 6
Drivers Can’t Stop Getting Stuck On Infamous Yukon Boulder
It's notorious. It claimed many victims. And it's been doing it for years. A rock in Yukon has become a bane for drivers, so much so that it is a celebrity of sorts with thousands of followers. The so-called Tropical Smoothie Cafe Rock in Yukon, named because of its proximity...
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
news9.com
Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Norman Business Owner, Shannon Hanchett
Norman residents and those close to Shannon Hanchett will gather in her honor outside her bakery on Monday. She died last week inside the Cleveland County Jail. She was detained after deputies say she suffered from a mental health emergency. The memorial starts at 7 p.m. outside Okie Baking Co.
Edmond: Jackknifed semi-truck causes heavy traffic
Oklahomans can expect to experience traffic delays on I-35 and Danforth as emergency crews continue to remove a semi-truck that is in the median and into a cable barrier.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of detective
An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The untold story of Mike Leach's 'lost' OU play script that fooled Texas
In 1999, the Sooners' offensive coordinator left a play sheet on the field to be discovered by the Longhorns, causing "pandemonium" and nearly engineering an upset.
“Sucked the barn away”: Overnight storms sweep across Cox City, portions Grady County
As a tornado touched down overnight in Wayne, Oklahoma, severe weather also sweeped across other portions of the state, leaving significant damage, including Grady County.
