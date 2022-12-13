In her 111 career matches at Park Hill South ahead of her senior campaign, Kubicki has never lost and consistently pins her opponent. After becoming a state champion in the 135-weight class her freshman year, the prolific wrestler has done so in the 141-weight class in 2021 and 2022 with the aspirations of being a rare four-time state champion when this season concludes.

RIVERSIDE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO