Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic building: Kansas City's triangular-shaped Columbia Building was constructed in 1920CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
grainvalleynews.com
Good News: Grain Valley Cheer wins State
Congratulations to the Grain Valley High School cheer team for bringing home the Class 4A Large State Championship trophy following their performance in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships in this past weekend. Photo credit: Grain Valley Cheer.
plattecountycitizen.com
Kubicki striving to 4-peat
In her 111 career matches at Park Hill South ahead of her senior campaign, Kubicki has never lost and consistently pins her opponent. After becoming a state champion in the 135-weight class her freshman year, the prolific wrestler has done so in the 141-weight class in 2021 and 2022 with the aspirations of being a rare four-time state champion when this season concludes.
Cyclist says crash, injuries at notorious Northland intersection ended Army career
A U.S. Army colonel, out for a bike ride, was slammed by a turning vehicle which caused injuries forcing an end to his military career.
kshb.com
Kansas, Missouri football community pays respects to MSU football coach Mike Leach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the football community in Kansas and Missouri are paying their respects after Mississippi State announced Tuesday that football coach Mike Leach died after heart complications. Lance Leipold, University of Kansas football head coach, said he sends his condolences to Leach's family and the...
republic-online.com
Wellsville man killed in wreck on I-35
A 21-year-old Wellsville man was killed on Interstate 35 in northwest Miami County on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11, after being involved in a wreck and exiting his vehicle, which was then struck by another vehicle. At the time of the accident, there was heavy fog and low visibility,...
Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident
A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
WIBW
75-year-old driver seriously injured after hitting semi with her SUV
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old driver was seriously injured after she hit a semi-truck with her SUV. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 224 on westbound I-70 with reports of a semi-SUV collision.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County
A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
Ray County sheriff suspects ‘big cat’ in recent cattle attack
The Ray County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two recent attacks on cattle. In one he suspects, in his words, a big cat.
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
Developer has big plans for West Bottoms — if Kansas City approves
Kansas City council members are debating whether to approve a developer's new plans for apartments, a hotel, and offices in the West Bottom.
grainvalleynews.com
Free ACT practice test at Grain Valley Mid-Continent branch January 14th
MCPL and the Sylvan Learning Center have partnered to provide free practice ACT tests, including a free practice test sesson on Saturday, January 14th at the Grain Valley branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library. Advance registration is required for the session to be held January 14th from 10:00am - 2:00pm....
fox4kc.com
‘Arctic chill’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas City; here’s when
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As other parts of the country deal with snowstorms and tornado warnings, Kansas City is preparing for an “arctic chill.”. Experts are expecting frigid temperatures to hit the Kansas City area starting this weekend through Christmas weekend. Starting this weekend, overnight lows will plunge...
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
kttn.com
Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond
A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
KMZU
Suspect in Harrisonville unlocked-vehicle thefts
HARRISONVILLE, MO - Harrisonville police say a suspect has been developed as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of thefts this week from unlocked vehicles. Police say some of the items have been recovered. Residents are urged to lock car doors when the vehicle is unattended, and remove any items left inside the car from plain view.
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City
The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
Comments / 0