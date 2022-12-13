ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

grainvalleynews.com

Free ACT practice test at Grain Valley Mid-Continent branch January 14th

MCPL and the Sylvan Learning Center have partnered to provide free practice ACT tests, including a free practice test sesson on Saturday, January 14th at the Grain Valley branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library. Advance registration is required for the session to be held January 14th from 10:00am - 2:00pm....
grainvalleynews.com

Good News: Grain Valley Cheer wins State

Congratulations to the Grain Valley High School cheer team for bringing home the Class 4A Large State Championship trophy following their performance in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships in this past weekend. Photo credit: Grain Valley Cheer.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO

