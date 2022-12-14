OMAHA — Welcome back to the epicenter of collegiate volleyball. It’s set to be an electric week in downtown Omaha for this year’s Final Four. But, unlike in years past, Nebraska fans won’t have their Huskers to cheer for, as NU lost in the regional semifinal round to Oregon in a five-set heartbreaker. So that means fans still making the trek to CHI Health Center Omaha — or watching on ESPN and ESPN2 — will need to find someone else to root for this year.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO