Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: six, twenty-four) (two, ten, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Nebraska men's basketball will only have 'hell of a year' if it makes more 3s

LINCOLN — Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg looks like he could still play 29 minutes in a NBA game, but he had an old guy moment after NU’s loss to Purdue. Attempting to read a shooting stat on the postgame box score, Hoiberg pulled out a stylish pair of glasses and put them up to his eyes. Like a magnifying glass. A Nebraska spokesman quickly offered the stat himself.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann transfers to Michigan

One of Nebraska’s brightest young defenders from last season is joining a Big Ten power. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann declared his commitment to Michigan on social media Thursday, ending a two-week search that began when he shocked many by entering the transfer portal in the first place. The Columbus, Nebraska, native came on late in the season in the wake of injuries, finishing with 54 tackles and a fumble recovery across 12 games.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Busboom Kelly-led Cardinals should get Husker fans' support at Final Four

OMAHA — Welcome back to the epicenter of collegiate volleyball. It’s set to be an electric week in downtown Omaha for this year’s Final Four. But, unlike in years past, Nebraska fans won’t have their Huskers to cheer for, as NU lost in the regional semifinal round to Oregon in a five-set heartbreaker. So that means fans still making the trek to CHI Health Center Omaha — or watching on ESPN and ESPN2 — will need to find someone else to root for this year.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. People are also reading…. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Shatel: Catching up with Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook

LINCOLN — The lights are dimmed in the Devaney Center. Looking down from John Cook’s office, you see a gymnastics mat spread out. Volleyball season, at least here, is over. Cook was supposed to be in Omaha this week. Coaching practice at the CHI Health Center. Staying at...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Former Nebraska players Akana, Caffey talk return to Omaha with Texas

OMAHA — Nebraska was painfully close to winning the volleyball national championship last season in Columbus, Ohio. While the current crop of Huskers won’t be able to avenge last year’s five-set loss to Wisconsin, two members of that team will get their shot at winning the crown with their new school: former Huskers and current Texas Longhorns Keonilei Akana and Kayla Caffey.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

KEITHSVILLE, La. (AP) — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
LOUISIANA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say

An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska state workers say wage increases need to account for inflation

With no agreement yet reached in negotiations over a new labor contract with state workers that needs to be completed by the end of December, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees took its case to the public Thursday, arguing that workers should receive wage increases that at least account for the 7% inflation rate over the past 12 months.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036

LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

The AP Interview: Hutchinson on the GOP's future

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls the possibility of another Donald Trump presidential nomination the worst scenario for Republicans in 2024. Hutchinson told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that he planned to make a decision early next year on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination. Hutchinson leaves office in January. The Arkansas governor said he thinks this year's midterm elections showed the need for new voices and that he's measuring how much financial support for mounting a presidential bid. Hutchinson is among several potential rivals to Trump who are considering a presidential bid in 2024.
ARKANSAS STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with trooper

One person has been arrested after a hit-and-run with a Nebraska state trooper, a pursuit and an hourlong standoff on Interstate 80. The incident began about 5:10 p.m. Thursday after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper saw the semi driving recklessly and tried to stop it near mile marker 409.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska hospital leaders sound alarm on hospital capacity

Leaders from Lincoln and Omaha hospitals are sounding the alarm about capacity in the face of a "tripledemic" of illnesses caused by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. "Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time, and quite frankly, we need Nebraskans to help us with it," said Jeremy Nordquist,...
LINCOLN, NE

