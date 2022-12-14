ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Lawton-Bronson outlasts Homer 54-43

Lawton-Bronson handed Homer a tough 54-43 loss on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 53-47 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. Recently on December 10, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Hinton...
LAWTON, IA
Lawton-Bronson delivers smashing punch to stump Homer 65-35

Homer got no credit and no consideration from Lawton-Bronson, which slammed the door 65-35 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 15. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 43-40 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. In recent...
LAWTON, IA
Sloan Westwood dominates Lawton-Bronson 74-39

Sloan Westwood played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lawton-Bronson during a 74-39 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with January 27, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For more, click here. In recent action on December...
LAWTON, IA
Northwestern's Jalyn Gramstad leads football team to NAIA championship game with explosive passing and rushing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Going into this season, Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty believed he had two quarterbacks who "could get us to the national championship." The Red Raiders returned senior Blake Fryar, who passed for 2,172 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021. Backing him up was sophomore Jalyn Gramstad, who played defensive back his first two seasons before being moved to quarterback during last spring's practices.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Photos: Davenport Central wins Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North wins Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan competes in Class II Kick at state dance

Davenport Central earned first place in Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North won Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan placed eighth in Class II Kick on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central received 351.5 points to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Hinton edges Marcus MMCRU in tough test 54-51

Hinton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 54-51 victory against Marcus MMCRU for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13. Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking a 13-4 advantage over Hinton at the end of the first quarter. The Blackhawks kept a 22-15 intermission...
HINTON, IA
Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — When temperatures are hovering around 27 degrees, the window for making snow at Cone Park opens. Thursday's temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-20s were ideal for running the snow guns at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. They'll also be running Friday and during the weekend, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.
SIOUX CITY, IA
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
VERMILLION, SD
Open Woodbury County Board position sees interest from eight individuals

SIOUX CITY — Eight people have contacted Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill expressing interest in the soon-to-be vacant board of supervisors seat. A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, incoming County Attorney James Loomis and Gill will meet in January to decide if an appointment will be made or an election held.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Weekender Calendar

Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242. Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18;...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
121422news-brfs_pkg

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
VERMILLION, SD
Delays expected for Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of Sioux City Journal

Due to the inclement weather in the area, especially to the north, we expect delays in delivery of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Please bear with us as we navigate these wintery conditions. Ron Howard describes experience directing “Thirteen Lives”
SIOUX CITY, IA
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
SIOUX CITY, IA

