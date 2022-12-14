Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
The Arena Invitational calls off first day of games due to weather; action resumes Friday
SIOUX CITY -- The first day of games at the Arena Invitational were called off Thursday due to inclement weather. Two high school boys game, West Lyon vs. Remsen Saint Mary's and Boys Town of Omaha vs. Vermillion, had been scheduled Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center. The invitational,...
Sioux City Journal
Lawton-Bronson outlasts Homer 54-43
Lawton-Bronson handed Homer a tough 54-43 loss on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 53-47 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. Recently on December 10, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Hinton...
Sioux City Journal
Lawton-Bronson delivers smashing punch to stump Homer 65-35
Homer got no credit and no consideration from Lawton-Bronson, which slammed the door 65-35 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 15. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 43-40 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. In recent...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 68-51
Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic spurred past Sioux City S.C. West 68-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West played in a 65-49 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood dominates Lawton-Bronson 74-39
Sloan Westwood played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lawton-Bronson during a 74-39 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with January 27, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For more, click here. In recent action on December...
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern College senior safeties Van't Hof, Snyder form special bond
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Anchoring the back end of a stingy Northwestern College defense, Noah Van't Hof and Jaden Snyder have a rapport that goes back to their elementary school days together. "Being able to play with Jaden is just awesome," Van't Hof said. "We've been competing since we were...
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern's Jalyn Gramstad leads football team to NAIA championship game with explosive passing and rushing
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Going into this season, Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty believed he had two quarterbacks who "could get us to the national championship." The Red Raiders returned senior Blake Fryar, who passed for 2,172 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021. Backing him up was sophomore Jalyn Gramstad, who played defensive back his first two seasons before being moved to quarterback during last spring's practices.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Davenport Central wins Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North wins Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan competes in Class II Kick at state dance
Davenport Central earned first place in Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North won Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan placed eighth in Class II Kick on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central received 351.5 points to...
Sioux City Journal
Hinton edges Marcus MMCRU in tough test 54-51
Hinton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 54-51 victory against Marcus MMCRU for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13. Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking a 13-4 advantage over Hinton at the end of the first quarter. The Blackhawks kept a 22-15 intermission...
Sioux City Journal
Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — When temperatures are hovering around 27 degrees, the window for making snow at Cone Park opens. Thursday's temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-20s were ideal for running the snow guns at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. They'll also be running Friday and during the weekend, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.
Sioux City Journal
Former Northwest Iowa Community College dean, Steve Waldstein, combats genetic disease in early retirement
SHELDON, Iowa — Steve Waldstein's unexpected falls in the hallways always provided a good laugh. But deep down, as he chuckled along with his Northwest Iowa Community College colleagues, Waldstein wondered why he couldn't get back up after falling for apparently no reason. "I was thinking what in the...
Sioux City Journal
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
Sioux City Journal
Open Woodbury County Board position sees interest from eight individuals
SIOUX CITY — Eight people have contacted Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill expressing interest in the soon-to-be vacant board of supervisors seat. A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, incoming County Attorney James Loomis and Gill will meet in January to decide if an appointment will be made or an election held.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242. Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18;...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City expecting minor snow accumulation, but roads could be dicey as storm rolls through
SIOUX CITY — Winter weather supplies are flying off Siouxland store shelves ahead of a massive winter storm. The storm, which has already spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, is forecast to produce blizzard-like conditions in the Midwest. An ice storm warning that stretched from Lyon County over toward...
Sioux City Journal
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
Sioux City Journal
121422news-brfs_pkg
VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Sioux City Journal
Delays expected for Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of Sioux City Journal
Due to the inclement weather in the area, especially to the north, we expect delays in delivery of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Please bear with us as we navigate these wintery conditions. Ron Howard describes experience directing “Thirteen Lives”
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
