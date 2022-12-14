ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — When temperatures are hovering around 27 degrees, the window for making snow at Cone Park opens. Thursday's temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-20s were ideal for running the snow guns at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. They'll also be running Friday and during the weekend, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Delays expected for Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of Sioux City Journal

Due to the inclement weather in the area, especially to the north, we expect delays in delivery of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Please bear with us as we navigate these wintery conditions. Ron Howard describes experience directing “Thirteen Lives”
SIOUX CITY, IA
Lawton-Bronson outlasts Homer 54-43

Lawton-Bronson handed Homer a tough 54-43 loss on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 53-47 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. Recently on December 10, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Hinton...
LAWTON, IA
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
VERMILLION, SD
Weekender Calendar

Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242. Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18;...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Lawton-Bronson delivers smashing punch to stump Homer 65-35

Homer got no credit and no consideration from Lawton-Bronson, which slammed the door 65-35 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 15. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 43-40 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. In recent...
LAWTON, IA
121422news-brfs_pkg

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
VERMILLION, SD
Sloan Westwood nets nifty victory over Lawton-Bronson 67-64

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Sloan Westwood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lawton-Bronson 67-64 in Iowa boys basketball on December 13. Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with December 14, 2021 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For...
LAWTON, IA
Northwestern's Jalyn Gramstad leads football team to NAIA championship game with explosive passing and rushing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Going into this season, Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty believed he had two quarterbacks who "could get us to the national championship." The Red Raiders returned senior Blake Fryar, who passed for 2,172 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021. Backing him up was sophomore Jalyn Gramstad, who played defensive back his first two seasons before being moved to quarterback during last spring's practices.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sloan Westwood dominates Lawton-Bronson 74-39

Sloan Westwood played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lawton-Bronson during a 74-39 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with January 27, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For more, click here. In recent action on December...
LAWTON, IA
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Church News

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Advent and Christmas with special worship services. Advent worship services are held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 18, the Kindercottage Preschool Christmas Program will be held at 1 p.m., and the Children’s Christmas Program will be held at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA

