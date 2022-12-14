ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Going into this season, Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty believed he had two quarterbacks who "could get us to the national championship." The Red Raiders returned senior Blake Fryar, who passed for 2,172 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021. Backing him up was sophomore Jalyn Gramstad, who played defensive back his first two seasons before being moved to quarterback during last spring's practices.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO