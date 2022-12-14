ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Lawton-Bronson outlasts Homer 54-43

Lawton-Bronson handed Homer a tough 54-43 loss on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 53-47 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. Recently on December 10, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Hinton...
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lawton-Bronson delivers smashing punch to stump Homer 65-35

Homer got no credit and no consideration from Lawton-Bronson, which slammed the door 65-35 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 15. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 43-40 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. In recent...
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sloan Westwood dominates Lawton-Bronson 74-39

Sloan Westwood played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lawton-Bronson during a 74-39 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with January 27, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For more, click here. In recent action on December...
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwestern's Jalyn Gramstad leads football team to NAIA championship game with explosive passing and rushing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Going into this season, Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty believed he had two quarterbacks who "could get us to the national championship." The Red Raiders returned senior Blake Fryar, who passed for 2,172 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021. Backing him up was sophomore Jalyn Gramstad, who played defensive back his first two seasons before being moved to quarterback during last spring's practices.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Photos: Davenport Central wins Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North wins Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan competes in Class II Kick at state dance

Davenport Central earned first place in Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North won Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan placed eighth in Class II Kick on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central received 351.5 points to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — When temperatures are hovering around 27 degrees, the window for making snow at Cone Park opens. Thursday's temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-20s were ideal for running the snow guns at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. They'll also be running Friday and during the weekend, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Grammy-nominated duo Thompson Square to perform at Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- The Grammy Award-nominated duo Thompson Square will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Feb. 11, 2023. Made up of the husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson, Thompson Square exploded out of Nashville with their multiplatinum hit "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not."
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

121422news-brfs_pkg

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242. Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18;...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Union County sees case of chronic wasting disease in deer

PIERRE, S.D. — The presence of chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed in a Union County. The disease was found in a hunter-harvested adult male white-tailed deer in southern Union County along the Missouri River. South Dakota has now confirmed CWD in 20 counties, and this is the third...
UNION COUNTY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Delays expected for Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of Sioux City Journal

Due to the inclement weather in the area, especially to the north, we expect delays in delivery of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Please bear with us as we navigate these wintery conditions. Ron Howard describes experience directing “Thirteen Lives”
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy