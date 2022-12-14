Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Related
Scenes from Trinity girls basketball hosting Allentown Central Catholic
Allentown Central Catholic defeated Trinity girls 33-18 in high school basketball action at Camp Hill, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022.
Warriors vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m....
Eagles vs. Bears prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 15
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles square off with the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 15 action at Soldier Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m....
Your last chance to buy Eagles ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ album starts today (12/16/22)
You don’t have to pay thousands of dollars on eBay for the Philadelphia Eagles “A Philly Special Christmas” album. After selling out rapidly during the first two releases, the album goes on sale again - and for the last time - at 9 a.m. today (Friday, Dec. 16) for 24 hours.
Eagles turn ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album into hard-to-find hit
PHILADELPHIA — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata – with a little assist from some melodic teammates...
Part of home collapses as firefighters battle Pa. fire
According to 6ABC, an unexpected turn of events occurred when part of a building collapsed as Philadelphia firefighters worked to get a house fire under control Friday morning. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday on the 4000 block of Welsh Road, between Charles Street and Frankford Avenue in...
Funeral to be held Saturday for Pa. firefighters: How to watch the service
Organizers announced Thursday further details on Saturday’s services for New Tripoli Fire Co. Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber, who were killed in a house fire Dec. 7 in Schuylkill County. Northwestern Lehigh Middle School, 6636 Northwest Road in the New Tripoli community of Lehigh County’s Heidelberg...
Winter weather advisory warns central Pa. will get snow, sleet and wind gusts Thursday
Central Pennsylvanians may want to try spending Thursday at home, as forecasters are calling for hours of snow, sleet, freezing rain and gusty winds. In a winter weather advisory, the National Weather Service called for 1–3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation. About one tenth of an inch of ice is expected.
Car crashes into PennDOT plow in central Pa.
A car crashed into a PennDOT plow truck, seriously damaging both vehicles, early Thursday in Lancaster County, police said. What appears to be a smaller SUV crashed into a plow truck around 4:44 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township, Northern Lancaster Regional police said.
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Janet Jackson’s 2023 tour to include stop in eastern Pa.
Janet Jackson on Thursday announced an additional slate of dates on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, including a stop in Allentown. The five-time Grammy Award-winning and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is scheduled to perform with Ludacris, a three-time Grammy winner and “Fast and Furious” franchise actor, on May 18 at the PPL Center.
New Starbucks will open in central Pa. next year
A new Starbucks coffee shop is expected to open in the summer of 2023 in central Pa. The Starbucks in East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster County, is already under construction, according to High Real Estate Group.
Pa. man in critical condition after stabbing
According to 6ABC, a man was critically injured following a stabbing in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. It all happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hancock and Huntingdon streets, where police said the male victim was stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital...
Pa. daycare worker charged with assaulting toddler: police
A worker at an Easton daycare program is accused of roughly handling a toddler, according to police. The worker at the program at the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children tried to force feed a 17-month-old girl, yanked her by the arm from her chair, then slammed her down on her rear end twice, police said.
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police
A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
Pair of coworkers shot in workplace’s parking lot in Pa., shooter found dead: police
A pair of coworkers were shot in their workplace’s parking lot at a medical practice on Thursday morning in Pa., according to reports. Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said officers discovered the two victims alive with gunshot wounds, WHP-TV reported. The pair were taken to an area hospital, but the conditions are unknown at the time of publication.
Woman dies in Pa. house fire
LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
Pa. police searching for driver after teen passenger died in crash
Police are searching for a driver involved in a high-speed crash with a stolen car on Monday night. The driver reportedly left his 16-year-old passenger in the roadway. According to 6ABC, a 2021 Kia has stolen two days ago in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia. The car was stolen just a few blocks away from where it would be crashed days later.
Pa pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
A 70-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near Coal Street. Witnesses told police that a woman was pushing a shopping cart along the side of...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0