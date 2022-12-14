ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

PennLive.com

Eagles vs. Bears prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 15

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles square off with the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 15 action at Soldier Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Part of home collapses as firefighters battle Pa. fire

According to 6ABC, an unexpected turn of events occurred when part of a building collapsed as Philadelphia firefighters worked to get a house fire under control Friday morning. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday on the 4000 block of Welsh Road, between Charles Street and Frankford Avenue in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Car crashes into PennDOT plow in central Pa.

A car crashed into a PennDOT plow truck, seriously damaging both vehicles, early Thursday in Lancaster County, police said. What appears to be a smaller SUV crashed into a plow truck around 4:44 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township, Northern Lancaster Regional police said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Janet Jackson’s 2023 tour to include stop in eastern Pa.

Janet Jackson on Thursday announced an additional slate of dates on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, including a stop in Allentown. The five-time Grammy Award-winning and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is scheduled to perform with Ludacris, a three-time Grammy winner and “Fast and Furious” franchise actor, on May 18 at the PPL Center.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man in critical condition after stabbing

According to 6ABC, a man was critically injured following a stabbing in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. It all happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hancock and Huntingdon streets, where police said the male victim was stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. daycare worker charged with assaulting toddler: police

A worker at an Easton daycare program is accused of roughly handling a toddler, according to police. The worker at the program at the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children tried to force feed a 17-month-old girl, yanked her by the arm from her chair, then slammed her down on her rear end twice, police said.
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police

A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pair of coworkers shot in workplace’s parking lot in Pa., shooter found dead: police

A pair of coworkers were shot in their workplace’s parking lot at a medical practice on Thursday morning in Pa., according to reports. Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said officers discovered the two victims alive with gunshot wounds, WHP-TV reported. The pair were taken to an area hospital, but the conditions are unknown at the time of publication.
WYOMISSING, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dies in Pa. house fire

LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
LIMERICK, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police searching for driver after teen passenger died in crash

Police are searching for a driver involved in a high-speed crash with a stolen car on Monday night. The driver reportedly left his 16-year-old passenger in the roadway. According to 6ABC, a 2021 Kia has stolen two days ago in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia. The car was stolen just a few blocks away from where it would be crashed days later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

A 70-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near Coal Street. Witnesses told police that a woman was pushing a shopping cart along the side of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

