Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Advent and Christmas with special worship services. Advent worship services are held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 18, the Kindercottage Preschool Christmas Program will be held at 1 p.m., and the Children’s Christmas Program will be held at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO