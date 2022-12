Two Taco Bell employees were arrested over the weekend after police allege they fought a 53-year-old man when he refused to leave the fast food restaurant Saturday night. The employees — 18-year-old Lucas Smith and 19-year-old Caleb Baumgartner, both of Lincoln — used an aluminum broom stick and a metal chair to strike the man, who declined to leave at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO