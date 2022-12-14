Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
Lake Orion rallies past Birmingham Unified in third, keeps pace in OAA Red race
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Lake Orion Dragons hung on at the end to edge the Birmingham Unified Kings 4-3 Thursday night in a key OAA Red battle. Lake Orion got the eventual game-winner early in the third period when Ryan Cole anchored in the slot, then tipped in a shot from the blue line with 13:46 remaining in the game, giving the Dragons a 4-3 lead.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Detroit Catholic Central at North Farmington boys basketball
North Farmington hosted Novi Detroit Catholic Central for a non-conference basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, winning 76-38.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Royal Oak Shrine girls basketball
Madison Heights Bishop Foley visited Royal Oak Shrine for this year’s installment of the rivalry girls basketball game between the schools, with the Ventures building an early lead, and rolling to a 59-18 win on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Lakeland clamps down on defense, handing WL Northern its first loss in overtime
WHITE LAKE — When you’ve seen the movie before, sometimes you don’t want a front-row seat to an encore presentation. Not only had Lakeland girls basketball coach Mike Leitheim seen the movie before, when Walled Lake Northern’s Amal Younes buried a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to send Tuesday latest installment of the Battle of Bogie Lake Road into overtime, but he’d already seen his Eagles let one slip away once this week.
The Oakland Press
Clarkston finds way to extend streak over Dragons with 38-35 win
LAKE ORION — It’s been 15 years since Lake Orion has picked up a win over Clarkston in boys basketball. On Tuesday night, the Wolves used a lockdown defensive effort to make sure the streak continued. Trailing the Dragons 35-32 with 4:13 to play, Clarkston wouldn’t allow another...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion boys basketball
Clarkston held off Lake Orion for a 38-35 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at Lakeland girls basketball
Walled Lake Northern came into Tuesday’s Battle of Bogie Lake Road sporting a 4-0 record, and averaging 44 points per game, but Lakeland held the Knights to a little more than half that average, winning 28-25 in overtime.
The Oakland Press
Catholic League Cardinal Division bowling at Thunderbowl Lanes
The CHSL Cardinal Division bowlers were in action on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
The Oakland Press
Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help
Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 16 and beyond
• Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, doctor and author: Feb. 2, Fox Theatre, Detroit, ticket prices vary. • New Edition, Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank: March 25, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, prices vary. • Chelcie Lynn: April 7, Sound...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Cloud-soft bao buns. Flavor-packed empanadas. Succulent wagyu beef. The freshest tasting tomato sauce on the chewiest, oven-baked pizza crust. These were some of the notes I jotted down while visiting Metro Detroit restaurants, cafes, bakeries and food trucks throughout 2022. I estimate that I dined out about every other day, around 175 times. In addition to visiting old favorites and neighborhood classics, I did my best to try every new restaurant that opened this year in the tri-county area.
The Oakland Press
Holiday music events fill the metro area this weekend
The march towards the holidays continues this weekend, with plenty of melody and rhythm to add to the merriment:. • The Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s PNC Pops series presents its annual Home For the Holidays program with five concerts Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.
The Oakland Press
Local dance company brings ‘Hope’ to metro Detroit
Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who just wrapped her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, spent nearly two weeks as a guest choreographer for Eisenhower Dance Detroit this month. The Bloomfield Hills dance company, now entering its 32nd season, commissioned Boykin...
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
Michigan man combines family birthdates, wins $200,800 Powerball prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – An Oakland County man’s special numbers recently earned him a $200,800 prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, of Waterford matched four white balls and the Powerball on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000.
Sterling Heights woman feels lucky, wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize
LANSING, MI -- A gut feeling led to a lifetime win for Rita Younan of Sterling Heights as she recently won a Lucky for Life prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of her life. “I don’t play Lucky For Life often, but I was feeling lucky, so I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
The Oakland Press
Video Premiere: Jesse Palter’s ‘Hold My Hand’
After 12 years in Los Angeles, Jesse Palter has returned home to the Detroit metro area. But before she left, the singer filmed three performance videos — the first of which, for the moving and deeply personal song “Hold My Hand,” is premiering exclusively below. “‘Hold My...
