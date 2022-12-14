Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
ambcrypto.com
Here is what Bitcoin [BTC] holders can expect after the FOMC reports
Bitcoin’s price reacted negatively as the FOMC report indicated a rise in interest rates. Bitcoin tested the $18,000 region before falling back, but there are indications of a potential increase. Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market could not have asked for a better outcome from the Federal Open Market...
ambcrypto.com
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in 2023 and beyond?
Ethereum would be introducing Proto Danksharding in the coming months. The amount of revenue generated by ETH validators decreased by 26% in the past month. The broader market has undoubtedly been reeling under the selling pressure. But, according to the roadmap presented by the Ethereum Foundation, the near future looks very interesting for the ETH holders. Well, thanks to multiple updates and developments that will be executed on the network in the coming year.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
ambcrypto.com
NEAR Protocol [NEAR] could go with the bulls next week, if…
NEAR Protocol (NEAR), the unrivaled blockchain platform, hasn’t offered many gains to investors holding its native token (NEAR) recently. But there could be a short-selling opportunity at $1.584 if NEAR’s downtrend continues for a day or two. Technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest that NEAR’s downtrend could continue....
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
ambcrypto.com
Terra Classic [LUNC] investors have a few reasons to celebrate the new year
IBC channel between Osmosis and Terra Classic [LUNC] was back online. LUNC’s Altrank looked bullish, but market indicators were not supportive. In a recent announcement, it was revealed that the IBC channel between Osmosis and Terra Classic [LUNC] was back online. Users can finally transfer LUNC and USTC between chains again.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] market weakens, but investors can still profit at this level
ADA was in a strong bearish market structure. The coin could drop to $0.2963, as trading volume and active addresses declined. A candlestick close above $0.3026 will invalidate the above forecast. Cardano [ADA] was in an extended price pullback that threatened to slip lower. At press time, it was trading...
ambcrypto.com
Going long on Avalanche [AVAX]? Mark these levels to take profit
AVAX rallied as BTC continued to soar following announcements from U.S. CPI. The target for a long entry could be $14.82 and the 38.2% Fib level ($14.96) if the uptrend continues. Avalanche [AVAX] has rallied since mid-November, making higher lows. However, it reached a lower low around 12 December, settling...
ambcrypto.com
Optimism’s transaction count reaches a new high, but what does it mean for OP
The number of transactions on Optimism reached an all-time high. Fees generated increased along with the price of the token. Despite volatile market conditions, the number of transactions on L2 platform Optimism [OP] reached a new all-time high, sitting at 590.67k at press time, according to Dune Analytics’ image below.
ambcrypto.com
Should MakerDAO’s declining revenue be a cause of concern for MKR holders?
MakerDAO’s total revenue declined over the past month. However, MakerDAO’s TVL continued to grow amidst its partnership with GnosisDAO. According to new data provided by Messari, MakerDAO’s revenue declined significantly over the last 30 days, despite showing growth in other areas. The total revenue generated by MakerDAO...
ambcrypto.com
Fantom outperformed Bitcoin during 14 December’s trading session, here’s how
FTM ranked as the number one altcoin on LunarCrush’s AltRank. Bullish momentum is slowing, showing that buyers might be exhausted. Fantom [FTM] clinched the number one spot on the ranking of altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin [BTC] on 14 December, data from LunarCrush showed. The cryptocurrency social analytics platform has...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin is Saving the Crypto Industry from the Crypto Winter Market as Solana and Polygon Keep Plummeting
Although cryptocurrencies have proved to be a game changer in the financial market, major coins have been experiencing a massive plunge that is currently affecting their market capitalization. Due to this, there has been a lot of skepticism surrounding the purchase of tokens and the right blockchains to go for. But altcoins have tried their best to save the scene and put cryptocurrency on the right track.
ambcrypto.com
Compound [COMP] whales intensify accumulation, even as price fails to grow
The count of COMP whales has grown significantly in the last three months. Price, however, continues to fall. Ranked as the 9th DeFi protocol with the largest total value locked (TVL), Compound Finance’s native token COMP has seen increased whale accumulation in the last three months, new data from Santiment revealed.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC: A breakout past $0.95 and its retest can give buyers room to…
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin rallies from $17k after core CPI data release, should you go long now?
