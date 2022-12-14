ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Herald

Panthers first, Blue Lions fourth at Mechanicsburg

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Miami Trace Panther and Washington Blue Lion wrestling teams traveled to Mechanicsburg for the Heart of Ohio tournament. A total of 15 teams from all across Ohio competed in this event. Miami Trace took home the team championship, scoring 248 points. Washington finished in fourth...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Record-Herald

Blue Lions defeat Chillicothe in dual meet, 47-32

The Washington Blue Lion varsity wrestling team hosted the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet on Thursday evening. Both teams were 1-0 in FAC duals coming into the competition, with Washington defeating McClain and Chillicothe defeating Hillsboro. Washington was able to come away with the victory,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

Blue Lions win j-v, freshman games at McClain

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and j-v teams played the Tigers at McClain High School Friday, Dec. 9. Washington won the j-v game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31. In the j-v game for the Blue Lions, Jakob Hoosier led with nine points....
GREENFIELD, OH
Record-Herald

Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament. In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688. Miami Trace qualified as the No....
HILLSBORO, OH
Record-Herald

Blue Lions defeat Indians, 58-53

HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team headed to Hillsboro on Tuesday for their fourth straight road contest. Washington came into the game looking to stay perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference play, while Hillsboro came in looking to even their record in FAC play to 2-2. The Blue Lions trailed 5-0 early in the game before a basket from John Wall got them into the scoring column. Washington would lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.
HILLSBORO, OH
thebestmix1055.com

Hausmann transferring to Michigan

— Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his future plans. On Thursday the Columbus native announced on his Twitter page that he plans to transfer to Michigan. Hausmann had a solid freshman season with the Huskers as he registered 54 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'

Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

Pieces of Eight

Ohio State would be replacing John Cooper with Bob Stoops. Everyone knew it. The rumor mill was screaming it into existence, while merely whispering the names of other candidates who were merely for show. It was a little too perfect to be untrue. Ohio State had missed out on Stoops...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sgt. Eric Kocheran returns home to a hero’s welcome

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — After a month and several surgeries later, Sergeant Eric Kocheran returned home today. Kocheran was discharged this morning from Grant Medical Center in Columbus. A motorcade, including law enforcement agencies and first responders from Columbus to Chillicothe, joined in the procession. The motorcade then drove...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy