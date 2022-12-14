Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Panthers first, Blue Lions fourth at Mechanicsburg
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Miami Trace Panther and Washington Blue Lion wrestling teams traveled to Mechanicsburg for the Heart of Ohio tournament. A total of 15 teams from all across Ohio competed in this event. Miami Trace took home the team championship, scoring 248 points. Washington finished in fourth...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Chillicothe in dual meet, 47-32
The Washington Blue Lion varsity wrestling team hosted the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet on Thursday evening. Both teams were 1-0 in FAC duals coming into the competition, with Washington defeating McClain and Chillicothe defeating Hillsboro. Washington was able to come away with the victory,...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions win j-v, freshman games at McClain
GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and j-v teams played the Tigers at McClain High School Friday, Dec. 9. Washington won the j-v game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31. In the j-v game for the Blue Lions, Jakob Hoosier led with nine points....
Record-Herald
Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament
HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament. In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688. Miami Trace qualified as the No....
Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Indians, 58-53
HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team headed to Hillsboro on Tuesday for their fourth straight road contest. Washington came into the game looking to stay perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference play, while Hillsboro came in looking to even their record in FAC play to 2-2. The Blue Lions trailed 5-0 early in the game before a basket from John Wall got them into the scoring column. Washington would lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Dailyn Swain drops a 39 point triple double as Africentric blitzes Walnut Ridge in second half of big win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is only one way to describe Africentric's 100-75 win over Walnut Ridge on Tuesday night: a tale of two halves. After Africentric jumped out to a 20-19 lead following the first quarter, Walnut Ridge junior Dom Aekins engineered a huge run to start the second frame for the Scots.
JUST IN: Justice Haynes Cancels Final In Homes, Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes has reportedly cancelled his final in home visits with Ohio State and Georgia, signifying that he is committed to sign and play for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. Haynes, the Buford Georgia native and No.3 ranked running back in the class of ...
thebestmix1055.com
Hausmann transferring to Michigan
— Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his future plans. On Thursday the Columbus native announced on his Twitter page that he plans to transfer to Michigan. Hausmann had a solid freshman season with the Huskers as he registered 54 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss....
Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'
Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
dawgnation.com
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Eleven Warriors
Pieces of Eight
Ohio State would be replacing John Cooper with Bob Stoops. Everyone knew it. The rumor mill was screaming it into existence, while merely whispering the names of other candidates who were merely for show. It was a little too perfect to be untrue. Ohio State had missed out on Stoops...
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
Miyan Williams’ health, Buckeyes shouting at the USC-Utah game, and more from Ohio State players: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its bowl season media day on Wednesday, which meant 20 Buckeyes were available for interviews, and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means were there to talk with them. And then Doug, Nathan and Stephen jumped on this Thursday Buckeye Talk episode to...
sciotopost.com
Unclaimed – Grove City Meijers Reports Lucky for Life $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize Sold
GROVE CITY, OH – A lucky customer from Meijer Gas #234 holds the winning ticket for the top prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s Ohio’s fifth top prize win in Lucky for Life since joining the multi-state game Nov 16, 2015. The ticket...
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sgt. Eric Kocheran returns home to a hero’s welcome
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — After a month and several surgeries later, Sergeant Eric Kocheran returned home today. Kocheran was discharged this morning from Grant Medical Center in Columbus. A motorcade, including law enforcement agencies and first responders from Columbus to Chillicothe, joined in the procession. The motorcade then drove...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
