Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy. The Dow ended the day down 282 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1% lower. The sell-off has...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after back-to-back weekly losses
U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 285 points, or 0.9%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.8%. Monday’s moves follow a sell-off...
msn.com
Dow drops almost 300 points as recession fears keep pressure on stocks
U.S. stocks appeared headed for a fourth straight session of losses on Monday, with Wall Street under pressure after the S&P 500 ended last week with its lowest close since early November on recession fears. How stocks are trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 283 points, or 0.9%, to...
msn.com
Dow Drops 75 Points; Qumu Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 75 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 32,845.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.24% to 10,573.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.62% to 3,828.58. Also check this: Dow Records Losses For Second Straight Week...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
msn.com
S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Rises
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 dropping more than 1% on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.90% to 32,625.78 while the NASDAQ fell 1.71% to 10,522.38. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.26% to 3,803.96. Also check this: Dow Records Losses For Second...
msn.com
Oil rises as China recovery, U.S. buyback plan brighten outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday as the prospect of demand recovery, led by China's loosening of COVID-19 curbs and the United States' decision to buy back oil for its state reserves, gained the upper hand over global recession fears. Brent crude futures gained 74 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.78...
msn.com
Their trash, your treasure. These tossed-out stocks could be your best foot forward for 2023, says strategist
There’s green on the equity futures screens for Monday, but the move is fading some, following that move by the S&P 500 to a five-week low on Friday. If that rout was caused by quadruple options expiration as some believe, then investors will see that reverse to start the week, says Matt Maley, Miller + Tabak.’s chief market strategist.
msn.com
10 Things That Will Cost Less in 2023
Do you find yourself searching for the cheapest things in the world yet keep running into dead ends? Inflation has made just about everything more expensive lately. In fact, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from September 2022 showed that prices in all major categories rose a whopping 8.2% in just one year. And prices that seemed to remain constant were also an illusion, caused by a phenomenon known as shrinkflation. In 2022, people tried all sorts of budgeting tricks, finding creative ways to save money on gas and researching the best time to buy anything, and some may have even bought cheap items that ended up costing more. What will 2023 hold?
msn.com
Volatility In Markets Drops, US Stocks Down For Third Straight Session
U.S. stocks fell for a third session in a row on Friday and recorded losses for the second straight week amid increasing recession worries. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% to a new range of between 4.25% and 4.5%, and signaled more rate hikes for 2023.
msn.com
Oil climbs on optimism over China's demand recovery
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT...
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When Donald Trump Said He Wasn't A Fan, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Former President Donald Trump was not one to shy away from sharing his opinions on social media platform Twitter. Here’s a look at Trump’s take on Bitcoin shared on Twitter several years ago. What Happened: The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been highly volatile over the last...
Comments / 0