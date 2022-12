The Clayton County Police Department will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Police Headquarters, 7911 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA, 30236, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Community Room. For an appointment log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: claytoncounty. To expedite your donation, log onto redcrossblood.org /rapidpass to complete your health history prior to your arrival (day of drive).

