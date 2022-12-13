ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Sioux City Journal

'Immense sense of pride': Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years

A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8, pausing while milking a cow to listen to her father, wearing bib overalls and holding a milking pail. In another, Grace Western and her other children, Charlene, 5, Joyce, 3, and Todd Jr., 1, pose with freshly-canned fruit.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Interim leader named permanent Nebraska State Fair executive director

In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she's in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair's executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Iowa board certifies final House races in Iowa election

DES MOINES — State officials took the final step in Iowa’s election Friday, certifying the results in three state House races that underwent recounts after the November election. The Iowa Board of Canvass certified the results in House districts 59, 73, and 81, in Cerro Gordo, Linn and...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' Bowen taking things as they come

IOWA CITY — It didn’t take long during the recruiting process for Fran McCaffery to understand that Dasonte Bowen was about more than the Xs and Os. Iowa’s freshman point guard has always had a game — one of the reasons McCaffery offered the Boston native a scholarship during his sophomore year of high school. But that decision extended beyond his abilities to share the ball, score the ball and defend the ball.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowa state revenue projected to fall, by $200 million, in coming budget year

DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly in the coming state budget year, according to the latest projections from a panel published Wednesday. Total state revenue is estimated to be just more than $9.6 billion in fiscal 2024 — the budget year that starts July 1 — which is down from the $9.8 billion recorded in the current budget year, according to the panel. That’s a dip of 1.9 percent.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa Medicaid insurer agrees to $44M settlement in fraud case

The nation’s largest Medicaid insurer will pay $44.4 million as part of a settlement to resolve claims the company fraudulently overbilled Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program for pharmacy benefits and services. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced the settlement Thursday with St. Louis-based Centene Corp., one of three for-profit...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

County studies whether to secede from California

Voters in one of Southern California's largest counties have delivered a pointed if largely symbolic message about growing frustration in the nation's most populous state: Officials will soon begin studying whether to break free and form a new state. An advisory ballot proposal narrowly approved in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — will trigger research that will evaluate the radical step, the latest sign of unease with the state's political direction. Attempting to establish the first new state since Hawaii in 1959 is a longshot proposition for the county east of Los Angeles. It would require approval by the California Legislature and Congress, which appears unlikely.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' Campbell completes the sweep

Jack Campbell finds himself in elite company. The Iowa linebacker became just the 13th Hawkeye player ever to earn unanimous consensus all-American stadium, selected as a first-team all-American on all five all-American teams used to determine that honor. Campbell secured that recognition when he was named Wednesday as a first-team...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

In budget meeting, Gov. Kim Reynolds hears interest groups’ priorities

Iowa-based interest groups made their pitches for state budget priorities in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ budget proposal in a hearing on Thursday. Groups speaking at the hearing were generally aligned with Reynolds’ budget priorities and applauded tax cuts and budget choices in past years, and they made their case for several other measures in the coming budget year.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

CORRECTION

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A story on page A1 in Thursday’s Journal contained incorrect information about the state’s budget due to a reporter error. Iowa’s state revenue is projected to dip slightly this budget year, and then increase marginally the following budget year, according to the state Revenue Estimating Conference. A previous article mistakenly reported projections for the wrong fiscal years. The corrected story is running in today’s Journal on page A2.
IOWA STATE

