Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Related
Catch A Wave In The Booming South Bay Food Scene: Here Are 11 New Restaurants To Try
Beautiful views aren't the only thing drawing Angelenos to the region
Serious about cake: Lark Cake Shop
It’s a little surprising to learn that John Hensley, current owner of Lark Cake Shop, isn’t a baker. It’s even more surprising to learn that he turned to bakery-owning in 2007, after the burgeoning economic crisis led to the laying-off of the entire senior management of the KTLA 5 Morning Show, himself included. Hensley took this unexpected and abrupt end to his previous career as a chance to start afresh: he and his wife had recently started a family, but due to his production schedule, he hadn’t been able to spend much time at home with them. He thought back to the aspirations he had as a younger man of running a business, and started researching a career shift.
It Appears a New Pizza Establishment Is Coming to Jefferson Boulevard
Pizza Please will soon take over Rance’s Chicago Pizza according to a liquor license filed with The State of California
Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location
The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open. In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure. “We will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
Eater
Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene
A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
Eater
Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition
During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.
Eater
A Big All-Day West Hollywood Restaurant Is Closing on New Year’s Day
Four-year West Hollywood restaurant compound Conservatory is closing at the end of the year. The corner space (which actually encompasses a dinnertime dining room, semi-open-air bar, a separate lounge area, multiple patios, and a daytime walk-up cafe window) sits just across from Hamburger Mary’s on busy Santa Monica Boulevard and has been a hub for locals looking to get everything from grab-and-go breakfast burritos to a late-evening drink. Owner Paul Kalt of real estate development firm the Kalt Group says on Instagram that he’s going to “dedicate more time to ongoing projects and begin work on some exciting, new hospitality concepts.” Kalt’s Conservatory first made waves back in 2018 for its stunning build-out and historic location along Route 66; the cafe building was the original home of Irv’s Burgers, which has since relocated and reopened with a classic look not far away.
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
Eater
For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach
At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
travellemming.com
58 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles (By a Local)
Ranging from humble food trucks to extravagant fine dining, the best restaurants in Los Angeles run the culinary gamut. Benefitting from cultural influences the world over, LA’s restaurant scene is second to none. Seasonally-driven menus make use of California’s abundance of farm-fresh produce. Chefs incorporate forward-thinking themes like sustainability...
theregistrysocal.com
Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena
Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
kcrw.com
Soul and Michelin stars: Best LA restaurants of 2022
LA is a crowded and competitive restaurant market, so standing out from the noise is no small feat. With 2022 almost over, it’s time to look back at some of the best food LA has to offer. Eater LA recently published its 2022 restaurant awards and gave the top...
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills’ second oldest restaurant honored
Fred Dijie, the owner of Walter’s Café, and his family were honored with a 60 Second Shoutout during the Dec. 13 Beverly Hills City Council meeting. The second oldest restaurant in Beverly Hills, Walter’s opened in 1949 on Rodeo Drive, and has changed ownership and location several times since, Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. Fred Dijie’s father, Richard, purchased the restaurant in 1981, and eventually passed it on to his son, Gold said.
Leslie Jordan’s dream condo can now be yours
Leslie Jordan was finally able to purchase his dream condominium last August on the 11th floor of Empire West in West Hollywood. Two months later, this sprawling space had lost its new owner before he even had the chance to move in. Jordan, a beloved comedian and internet star, died...
Santa Monica Mirror
Willie Mae’s Opens in Venice Just South of Santa Monica
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
culvercitycrossroads.com
Dear Editor – Council Move on Encampments Sounds Like More, But is Less
On Monday, December 12, after handling subcommittee appointments and repealing the $25 minimum wage for private hospital workers, the newly-seated city council moved to agendize consideration of a “tent encampment ordinance modeled after our neighbor city Santa Monica and others.”. This is all to make a big show of...
NBC Los Angeles
Travel to the Moon, via Palos Verdes Peninsula, at ‘Astra Lumina'
Mapping our course to the moon and the stars far beyond would take a number of complex steps, we imagine, and getting back home? Also a rather time-consuming task, which is something to consider, especially around the busy holiday season. But we can stay put on this planet and find...
Sfvbj.com
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
culvercitycrossroads.com
Culver City Education Foundation Seeks Green for Salad Support
Grade schools and gardens are ‘natural’ education partners. Each year, CCEF grants $1,000 to every elementary school to provide resources that make this hands-on, outdoor learning program a success. By becoming a Monthly Sustainer, you can feel the pride our students experience when they munch on a salad they grew themselves!
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
Comments / 0