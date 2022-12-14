ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Quick start pushes Lady Cyclones past Lady Indians

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton girls got out to a 14-point lead at the end of one quarter and went on to score a 59-46 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night at Treadway Gymnasium. Point guard Lina Lyon paced the Lady Cyclones with 19 points. Renna Lane was on her...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi defense clamps down to halt Boone

GRAY — A string of 10 straight points to start the fourth quarter was the difference in Thursday’s nonconference game at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, as Unicoi County downed its third different Big Five foe of the season. The Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone 67-52 behind a balanced scoring...
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County pulls off sweep of Science Hill

ERWIN — Unicoi County’s boys basketball team responded to a technical foul on coach Jordan Simmons and carried that emotion and momentum to a rare season sweep of Science Hill. The Blue Devils took a 69-55 win on Tuesday night, adding it to the Unicoi girls’ 42-35 decision....
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77

Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday

The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year's final Heritage Day. This "Fallen Flags" Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, December 17, from...
Kingsport Times-News

Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edward Lee Thomasson

KINGSPORT - Edward Lee Thomasson, 98, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. He was born on June 13, 1924, near Centertown in Ohio County, KY. Edward resided at Brookdale Kingsport for the past eight years after moving to Kingsport from Kentucky in 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working most of his career in Louisville and Lexington KY. Edward enjoyed golf, ball room dancing, bluegrass music, and spending time with his family. He was a special and beloved person that will be missed by all.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary

KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
Herald and Tribune

Local high schools to receive new athletic facilities

Two local high schools are receiving stadium facelifts as the Washington County Board of Education moves forward with plans to renovate the athletic facilities. Board members met with members of the Lewis Group Architects Tuesday night to further discuss plans for the facilities. “We want to talk to you more...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend

ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and Downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs

Jacqueline Brewster faces criminal arraignment in Jonesborough Jan. 6 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked. The action comes 17 months after […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

