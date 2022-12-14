Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Quick start pushes Lady Cyclones past Lady Indians
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton girls got out to a 14-point lead at the end of one quarter and went on to score a 59-46 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night at Treadway Gymnasium. Point guard Lina Lyon paced the Lady Cyclones with 19 points. Renna Lane was on her...
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi defense clamps down to halt Boone
GRAY — A string of 10 straight points to start the fourth quarter was the difference in Thursday’s nonconference game at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, as Unicoi County downed its third different Big Five foe of the season. The Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone 67-52 behind a balanced scoring...
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County pulls off sweep of Science Hill
ERWIN — Unicoi County’s boys basketball team responded to a technical foul on coach Jordan Simmons and carried that emotion and momentum to a rare season sweep of Science Hill. The Blue Devils took a 69-55 win on Tuesday night, adding it to the Unicoi girls’ 42-35 decision....
Kingsport Times-News
UVA Wise's Ross finds success with a giving attitude on and off the court
WISE — One does not have to look past why Caitlyn Ross wants to be a sports medicine doctor or physician’s assistant to understand her basic personality and style of play on the basketball court. The UVA Wise senior is a giver.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday
The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year's final Heritage Day. This "Fallen Flags" Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, December 17, from...
Kingsport Times-News
Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
Kingsport Times-News
Edward Lee Thomasson
KINGSPORT - Edward Lee Thomasson, 98, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. He was born on June 13, 1924, near Centertown in Ohio County, KY. Edward resided at Brookdale Kingsport for the past eight years after moving to Kingsport from Kentucky in 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working most of his career in Louisville and Lexington KY. Edward enjoyed golf, ball room dancing, bluegrass music, and spending time with his family. He was a special and beloved person that will be missed by all.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary
KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
Gary John Hochstein III Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kingsport (Kingsport, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning. The accident happened on Interstate 81 north at around 7:30 a.m. A Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a red Hyundai sedan from behind as it was making its way north.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answers Christmas writing prompts
MOUNT CARMEL– The Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answered Christmas writing prompts at its last meeting. The students answered one of two Christmas themed creative writing prompts:
wcyb.com
Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Unicoi County (Unicoi County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday in Unicoi County. When the wheels of the 2019 International tractor-trailer Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, of Charleston, West Virginia, was operating off the right side of the road in a curve.
Herald and Tribune
Local high schools to receive new athletic facilities
Two local high schools are receiving stadium facelifts as the Washington County Board of Education moves forward with plans to renovate the athletic facilities. Board members met with members of the Lewis Group Architects Tuesday night to further discuss plans for the facilities. “We want to talk to you more...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and Downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
Jacqueline Brewster faces criminal arraignment in Jonesborough Jan. 6 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked. The action comes 17 months after […]
Hawkins Co. mom begs TN health board to bring her daughter home with life-saving machine
A Tennessee mother is desperate to bring her 10-month-old daughter home for Christmas.
Comments / 0