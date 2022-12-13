Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
A Look at the New Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM Lens
Recently, Canon announced the EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera, and alongside it came the RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM lens, the update to one of the company's most popular lenses, the EF 135mm f/2L. As such, expectations are high for the new version. This great review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Are you using the right tripod head for landscape photography?
A sturdy tripod is important for shooting scenics, but the right head will work wonders for your framing
wetpixel.com
Nauticam Ship Housing for Sony a7R V
Nauticam are shipping their NA-a7R V housing for the Sony a7r V camera. It uses the N100 port system and has an M24 port for HDMI 2.0 out if required. Strobe triggering is via fiber optic, with an optional hot shoe mini strobe, or via electronic with an optional nikonos or Ikelite style bulkheads.
The best GoPro gimbal in 2022: get smooth footage on your action camera
The best GoPro gimbals will ensure your action camera footage looks smooth even when you're moving quickly
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
First images of the DJI Mini 3 have leaked… and it looks awesome
The new DJI Mini 3 looks like it will be a lightweight, premium drone, ideal for pilots practising with their first camera-equipped model
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule
Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Sony Bravia A90K OLED TV with 120Hz back on sale for its lowest price yet on Amazon
The rather compact 42-inch Sony Bravia A90K OLED television, which can also be used as a large gaming monitor, has once again received a decent discount at multiple US retailers and thereby dropped back to its most compelling sale price to date. OLED TVs probably belong to the most sought-after...
DxO PhotoLab 6.1 adds support for a whopping 1,701 lens and camera pairings
DxO is offering a 30% discount when you buy two or more of its products before the end of December
DJI Mini 3 review: The best entry-level drone
DJI is back with yet another small-size drone. Only a few short months ago, the company launched the new DJI Mini 3 Pro, which replaced the Mini 2 Pro. But that drone was suspiciously launched without a standard Mini 3 model. Turns out, DJI was just saving the scaled-back version for later.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
DJI’s new Mini 3 drone welcomes back pilots on a budget
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. DJI had an instant hit with the launch of the Mini 3 Pro, a sub-250g drone with a great camera and all of the features suited to compete directly with all but the most expensive drone in the lineup. Despite its popularity, the Mini 3 Pro also came with a pretty big price increase that went above the budget for many potential buyers. Today, DJI is back with a new non-Pro variant of the Mini 3, sporting most of the same virtues of the Pro model, but at a significantly lower price.
Cult of Mac
Tiny new drone shoots 4K HDR video
Just in time for the holidays, DJI released a tiny, more affordable version of its DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Just subtract the world “Pro” from the name. The new DJI Mini 3 weighs in at a svelte 249 grams (8.78 ounces) or less and shoots detail-rich, 4K HDR video, the company said.
CNET
Moto G Play for 2023 Highlights a 16MP Triple Camera System at $170
Motorola's upcoming $170 Moto G Play for 2023 will focus on photography, featuring a 16-megapixel triple sensor camera system. The newest version of the Moto G Play, unveiled Thursday and set for release Jan. 12, also touts a 6.5-inch widescreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Master your iPhone 14 Pro camera with these tips and tricks
Want to get all you can out of your new iPhone 14 Pro’s camera? Here are the photography tips and tricks you need to know before you start shooting.
Fstoppers
A Camera (Or Phone) For Every Budget
It's the holiday season, and that means that many folks are considering a new camera. That doesn't mean you should run out and by the cheapest DSLR or mirrorless camera, and photographer and YouTuber Tony Northup explains why. The majority of folks see a large, bulky camera with a detachable...
DJI Mini 3 announced: not so Pro, not so pricey!
Following May’s Mini 3 Pro, DJI has followed up with a feature-light ultralight 4K drone
Budget-Minded Moto G Play 2023 Boasts 3-Day Battery Life
While Motorola did not launch a 2022 edition of the Moto G Play, the company has taken covers off a new Moto G Play model that will go on sale in January 2023.
petapixel.com
The PetaPixel Awards: The Best of Photography in 2022
We are proud to announce the second-annual PetaPixel Awards which praise a number of new photography products that our staff has voted as the best in their respective categories. 2021 was the inaugural year for the PetaPixel Awards and in our follow-up in 2022, we shifted and expanded our selections...
