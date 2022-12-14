The Yankees have been unable to find takers for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. Donaldson played a great third base, but his patented bat speed is a question. Donaldson’s presence and pay were one reason Carlos Correa couldn’t work for them. The Mets may like to find a taker for James McCann and Darin Ruf, good players before they got to Queens. … The Yankees want to bring back Andrew Benintendi but not at five years. … One rival exec calls Pittsburgh’s asking price for Bryan Reynolds “ridiculous.” My suspicion: They don’t want to trade him. … Dansby Swanson married Chicago Red Stars star...

BRONX, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO