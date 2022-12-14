Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace
The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Yankees struggling to unload Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
The Yankees have been unable to find takers for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. Donaldson played a great third base, but his patented bat speed is a question. Donaldson’s presence and pay were one reason Carlos Correa couldn’t work for them. The Mets may like to find a taker for James McCann and Darin Ruf, good players before they got to Queens. … The Yankees want to bring back Andrew Benintendi but not at five years. … One rival exec calls Pittsburgh’s asking price for Bryan Reynolds “ridiculous.” My suspicion: They don’t want to trade him. … Dansby Swanson married Chicago Red Stars star...
New York Knicks Fans Criticize Their Black Players For Being In Interracial Relationships
The New York Knicks fans are known for being one of the most difficult fanbases in the NBA. They always want their team to win, which has given them many issues in the past 20 years, as the Knicks have struggled to be the contender they were in the 90s, challenging teams like the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Boomer doesn't want to hear any complaints from Yankees or Mets fans about spending money
Boomer Esiason says he better not hear any complaining from Yankees or Mets fans about their franchise not spending enough money this offseason.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Red Sox DFA former top prospect Jeter Downs
The Boston Red Sox designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment to make room for outfielder Masataka Yoshida on their 40-man roster, the club announced Thursday. Downs was Boston's No. 1 prospect in 2020 and No. 2 in 2021, according to MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old came to the Red Sox in...
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
New York Mets rumors: More help for offense coming this offseason?
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has already dished out some massive contracts this offseason to boost his team’s chances of winning the World Series in 2023. Now could more help be coming at the plate for the already talent-rich Mets?. Rumors: New York Mets may not be done...
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
Mets GM Comments On The Team’s Offseason
The New York Mets went to work after the World Series ended. Of course, they wanted to be there instead of the Philadelphia Phillies, playing against the Houston Astros and on the verge of winning a title. That’s probably why they entered the offseason determined to put themselves in a...
Crawford told of position change after Correa signing
With the offseason addition of Carlos Correa, San Francisco Giants legend Brandon Crawford will be forced to move off his natural position. Less than 15 minutes after the news of the signing, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler told the shortstop he'd be forced to play a different position next season, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
Steve Cohen believes the team needs another bat
After this thrilling start to the offseason, one of the final few needs for the New York Mets is their offense. The Mets lineup played a significant part in the collapse down the stretch of 2022. Aside from re-signing Brandon Nimmo, a move they had to make, and picking up Daniel Vogelbach’s option, no transactions have been made to this offense.
D-Backs sign McGough, DFA Gilbert, who threw no-hitter in 1st start
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed right-hander Scott McGough to a two-year contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal reportedly guarantees McGough $6.25 million over two years and includes a $4-million mutual option for 2025, Fansided's Robert Murray reports. In a corresponding move, the D-Backs designated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert for assignment....
