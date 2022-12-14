FC hoopsters win two more games

Franklin County High School’s boys varsity basketball team improved to 9-1 on the season last week after picking up back-to-back wins at home over Loyd Star, 81-41, and on the road at Morton, 52-50. FC 81, LOYD STAR 41 The Bulldogs put on an offensive show Friday, Dec. 9 by dominating Loyd Star, 81-41, for the second time during the current hoops season. FC previously downed the Hornets, 81-53, back on Thursday, Nov. 17. Franklin County jumped out to a 22-10 lead in the first quarter and kept pouring it on thanks to a 24-12 run in the second frame. With a 46-22 lead after intermission, the Dawgs didn’t let up with a 23-11 scoring effort in the third and a 12-8 advantage through the final eight minutes of regulation. Nine Franklin County players made their way onto the game’s tally sheet — with four of those scoring in double figures. Daylen Thomas led the Dawgs with a game-high 20 points as 16 of those came following the first half. Derrick Wilson contributed 15 points in the winning effort — all three-pointers — with two in the first quarter, one in the second and two more in the third. Kentrez Bonds finished with 13 points — a field goal, three treys and by going 2-of-2 from the free throw line. Jailen Hunt scored 10 for FC with four before the mid-game break and six afterwards. Others scoring included: Michael Covington, nine; Reshon Baker, six; Kepatrick Nimox, four; and Quez Rancifer and Tyler Walton, two apiece. FC 52, MORTON 50 A back-and-forth battle between Franklin County and Morton on Tuesday, Dec. 6 saw the visiting Bulldogs hold on for a 52-50 victory. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the initial stanza before seeing Morton charged back with a 13-10 run in the second period. Morton held the momentum through the third quarter with an 11-10 offensive effort, but Franklin County outscored the home team, 16-14, down the stretch to take the victory. Covington and Thomas shared top-scoring honors with 18 points apiece for the Bulldogs. Covington drained a trio of three-pointers in the first-half along with two field goals. He hit a pair of two pointers and went 1-of-5 from the line after the mid-game break. Thomas hit a trio of two-pointers in the first half and bulled his way to the rim in scoring 12 points in the second half. He was also 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. Bonds scored five for the Bulldogs including a three-pointer in the first half and a field goal in the latter half of the affair. In addition, Wilson and Nimox both had four points apiece and Hunt and Rancifer chipped in two each. Wilson also went 2-of-4 from the free throw line against Morton. • • • UPCOMING GAMES FC’s varsity boys will battle Natchez at home on Friday, Dec. 16 and will head to Summit on Saturday, Dec. 17 for the Lions Club Classic at Southwest Mississippi Community College. The team will go on the road to face Amite County on Monday, Dec. 19 and will not play again until after Christmas.