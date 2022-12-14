Cameron Young announces NFL Draft intentions

Mississippi State University defensive tackle Cameron Young is expected to turn his attention to formally seeking a spot in professional football following the Bulldogs’ ReliaQuest Bowl appearance against Illinois on Monday, Jan. 2 in Tampa, Fla., and his involvement in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Young — who was a graduate of Franklin County High School in Meadville — posted a Twitter message that read in part, “I am excited to see what God has in store for me. I am also excited to suit up in maroon and white one last time with my brothers. With that being said, I will officially be declaring for the NFL Draft.” Young would have had one more year of college eligibility due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic had he chosen to stay with MSU, but opted to take his chances of playing the sport at the highest level. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Young was credited with 34 tackles and two tackles for loss in 12 games during the most recent campaign with the MSU Bulldogs. He played 12 times in 2021 as well, recording 51 tackles and 2.5 TFLs. In 2019 and 2020, he combined for 18 tackles and 3.5 TFLs. “I would like to thank God for this amazing journey He has led me on,” Young also noted in last week’s Twitter post. “To my family and friends, thank you for being that constant support I needed throughout my journey. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for believing in me and creating memories I will cherish forever and last, but not least, thank you to my Bulldog family for the memories and moments we created in Davis Wade will live on forever.” Young had previously accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will offer him the opportunity to practice and perform in front of scouts representing all the teams from the National Football League. The son of Tremel and Cameron Young, he is an MSU graduate who studied industrial technology. During his tenure at Franklin County High School, Young recorded 51 tackles — 43 of those being solo stops — during his senior football season. He was also credited with 11 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. As a high school junior, Young logged 90 tackles and 10 sacks along with an interception and a fumble recovery, and collected 75 tackles and two fumble recoveries during his sophomore season at FCHS. He also played high school basketball at Franklin County and lettered in that sport. The 2023 NFL Draft, which gives teams the opportunity to infuse their rosters with new talent, will begin Thursday, April 27 and will conclude on Saturday, April 29.