Dec. 7, 1946 - Dec. 9, 2022 Memorial services for Linda Hall, 76, of Smithdale, were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin County with the Rev. Marvin Howard officiating. She was born to Henry Raymond Purdue and Anna Katherine Redding Purdue in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 7, 1946, and passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willard Lee Hall; her sisters, Anita Clemerson and Nancy Johnson; her son, David Farron Hall; and her grandson, Charles David Gentry Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Wendy Staton and her husband, Byron, Molly Bass and her husband, Jimmie "Bodi," and Shelley Sullivan and her husband, Danny; her grandchildren, Annie Gentry, Robyn Staton, Jamie Brewington, Jaxston Brewington, Kara Belcher, Amy Wise, Tommy Bass and his wife, Alicia, Nikki Bedford and her husband, Zach, Daniel Sullivan and his wife, Deanna, and Matthew Sullivan and his wife, Kaitlyn; her great-grandchildren, Elijah Mullins, EvaLynn Johnston, Mike Staton, James Johnston, Callie Sullivan and Kaden Sullivan; along with her favorite daughter, her pet, Princess Possum.