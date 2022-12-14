Aug. 25, 1963 - Dec. 1, 2022 Robert Edward “Ed” Livingston, 59, of Meadville and formerly of Ripley, Ill., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Adams County Nursing Center in Natchez. He was born to Clarence Robert “Bob” and Mary Ellen Livingston in Rushville, Ill., on Aug. 25, 1963. Mr. Livingston graduated from Brown County High School in Mt. Sterling, Ill. He worked at Cargill Meat Packing Plant in Beardstown, Ill. for many years. Mr. Livingston was a member of Elmo Baptist Church. He was also an avid Saint Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed the outdoors along with spending time with his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Norman Livingston; his three sisters, Debbie Hall (in infancy), Wanda Kay Jameson and Nancy Leakey; and his twin nephews Michael and Jason Hall (in infancy). Survivors include his two children, Noren and Virginia Livingston of Illinois; his two brothers, Rolland Hall of Mount Sterling, Ill., and Steve Livingston of Springfield, Ill.; his two sisters, Becky Stratton of Meadville and Norma Jean Knott of Springfield, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews; and a host of friends near and far. A celebration of life service for Mr. Livingston will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be shared at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com. Marshall Funeral Homes of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.