Sept. 8, 1942 - Dec. 10, 2022 Funeral services for John Henry Arnold, 80, of Bude will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville with Douglas West officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin County’s Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the funeral home. Mr. Arnold was born to Julius Cauley Arnold and Lessie Jordan Arnold in Swampers, La., on Sept. 8, 1942. He passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Saint Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson. Mr. Arnold loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Betty Arnold; his sisters, Judy Johnson and Loretta Gosserand; and his brother, J.C. Arnold. Survivors include his daughter, Kim West (George); his sons, Stacy Arnold (Carolyn) and Tracy Arnold (Donna); his grandchildren, Christy, Josh, Alex, Katelyn, Cassie, Thomas, Nikki, Leslie, Cheyenne and Kyra; his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Zachary, Samantha, Vada, Kimberly, John John, Justin Glynn, Riley, Warren, Kendall, Kaeson, Troy and Leah; and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers include Danny, Adam, Thomas, Cody, Blake and Blake. Online condolences can be shared at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.