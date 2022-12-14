July 19, 1954 - Dec. 8, 2022 Memorial services for James Richard Sullivan, 68, of Meadville, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church in Meadville. Mr. Sullivan was born to Morris Ray Sullivan and Racheal Celeste Letard Sullivan in Natchez on July 19, 1954, and passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. He was a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge No. 566 and president of Oak Grove Hunting Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Judy Sullivan; and his brother, Johnny Sullivan. Survivors, who will cherish his memories, include: His two daughters, Brittney Arnold and her husband, Josh, and Dayla Seyfarth; his four grandchildren, Landon Seyfarth, Kinsleigh Arnold, Macie Seyfarth and Jaxon Arnold; his two great-grandchildren, Haizlee Martinez and Grant Seyfarth; and a host of other relatives and friends. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be shared at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com. Marshall Funeral Homes of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.