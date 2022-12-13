Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KTBS
Dr. James C. Hobley receives award from American College of Gastroenterology
SHREVEPORT, La. — Dr. James C. Hobley with GastroIntestinal Specialists was recently awarded the 2022 William D. Carey Award by the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). The award goes to an individual who has served the ACG board and the college with distinction. Hobley is a member of the...
beckersasc.com
American College of Gastroenterology honors Louisiana physician
The American College of Gastroenterology has awarded its 2022 Willaim D. Carey award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists, according to a Dec. 15 report from KTBS. The annual award is given to a physician who serves on the ACG board and college, and has...
ktalnews.com
Caddo schools will ‘Ring the Bell’ for children affected by Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell (District 12) will host an event to spread Christmas cheer to students affected by Tuesday’s tornado. Bell and others will be at CPSB central office, 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport, on Monday from 8 a.m. until...
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
KTBS
Bossier Schools Names 2022-23 District Students of the Year
BOSSIER CITY, La. - An aspiring NASA engineer; a national archery champion; and a phenom on the soccer field and servant in the mission field. These aspirations and accolades describe the three 2022-23 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition.
Mississippi casino company to take control of closed La. property
A Mississippi company with locations in Vicksburg and Tunica is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino...
bossierpress.com
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
Need Comfort Food? Here’re the Top 10 Spots in Shreveport
There has been a lot of stories about stores and restaurants we wish we had in Shreveport-Bossier. And I don't disagree with the discussion. (I've been lamenting the loss of Schlotzsky's locally for years.) And as much as I think Sam's Club is fine, it would be nice to have Costco here.
KTBS
Mayor-elect Arceneaux names transition team
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former City Attorney William C. Bradford, Jr. (Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts - Director) and Former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been selected by Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux to co-chair his transition team efforts. Arceneaux’s Transition Team will tackle issues that include his administrative transition and various long-range matters that are central to the mayor-elect’s platform.
This Is The Coldest City In Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Louisiana.
KTBS
David Raines Community Health Centers opens Fair Park Middle School location
SHREVEPORT, La. - David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) hosted the grand opening for its newest school-based center on Monday at Fair Park Middle School in Shreveport. School Superintendent Lamar Goree was on hand to speak to the importance of the opening. "One thing — as we've come through this...
ktalnews.com
$1M surprise payday for non-profit employees
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport non-profit is using the $1 million awarded to it last month by the Opus Prize Foundation to bless its dedicated staff in a big way just before Christmas. According to its website, the Opus Prize recognizes unsung heroes who are conquering the world’s...
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KTBS
Shreveport property tax notices in the mail
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport said in a Dec. 5 news release that 2022 property tax notices had been mailed. But that wasn't quite the case. KTBS learned Wednesday there was a delay in printing the tax bills. But today, city officials said in another news release the tax notices have been printed and mailed. Payments can be made immediately as Dec. 31 is the deadline to avoid interest.
ktalnews.com
Caddo commissioner announces run for Louisiana House of Representatives
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Dist. 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson announced Tuesday that he will for Louisiana House of Representatives Dist. 4. The House seat is currently held by former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover, who took office in 2016. He has no term limit. Johnson has...
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
bossierpress.com
Santa puts $60 Grand in the hands of Bossier Teachers
Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the generosity of the Biedenharn Foundation. Now in its ninth year, the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. Since the inception of the endowment, the Foundation has funded $395,000 for educational enhancements in Bossier Parish.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana State Police will conduct child safety seat check in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, in partnership with Louisiana State Police Troop G, will conduct child safety seat check-ups at a Shreveport law firm Saturday morning. The check-up will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon at 1030 King’s Highway at Rice &...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers
A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
Comments / 0