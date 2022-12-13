ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

beckersasc.com

American College of Gastroenterology honors Louisiana physician

The American College of Gastroenterology has awarded its 2022 Willaim D. Carey award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists, according to a Dec. 15 report from KTBS. The annual award is given to a physician who serves on the ACG board and college, and has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area

It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier Schools Names 2022-23 District Students of the Year

BOSSIER CITY, La. - An aspiring NASA engineer; a national archery champion; and a phenom on the soccer field and servant in the mission field. These aspirations and accolades describe the three 2022-23 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Mayor-elect Arceneaux names transition team

SHREVEPORT, La. - Former City Attorney William C. Bradford, Jr. (Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts - Director) and Former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been selected by Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux to co-chair his transition team efforts. Arceneaux’s Transition Team will tackle issues that include his administrative transition and various long-range matters that are central to the mayor-elect’s platform.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

$1M surprise payday for non-profit employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport non-profit is using the $1 million awarded to it last month by the Opus Prize Foundation to bless its dedicated staff in a big way just before Christmas. According to its website, the Opus Prize recognizes unsung heroes who are conquering the world’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WHNT News 19

How you can help Keithville tornado victims

The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Shreveport property tax notices in the mail

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport said in a Dec. 5 news release that 2022 property tax notices had been mailed. But that wasn't quite the case. KTBS learned Wednesday there was a delay in printing the tax bills. But today, city officials said in another news release the tax notices have been printed and mailed. Payments can be made immediately as Dec. 31 is the deadline to avoid interest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Santa puts $60 Grand in the hands of Bossier Teachers

Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the generosity of the Biedenharn Foundation. Now in its ninth year, the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. Since the inception of the endowment, the Foundation has funded $395,000 for educational enhancements in Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana

With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers

A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
DALLAS, TX

