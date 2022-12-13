ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTBS

Mayor-elect Arceneaux names transition team

SHREVEPORT, La. - Former City Attorney William C. Bradford, Jr. (Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts - Director) and Former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been selected by Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux to co-chair his transition team efforts. Arceneaux’s Transition Team will tackle issues that include his administrative transition and various long-range matters that are central to the mayor-elect’s platform.
brproud.com

Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday’s tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover. Edwards signed a state of emergency declaration Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather...
beckersasc.com

American College of Gastroenterology honors Louisiana physician

The American College of Gastroenterology has awarded its 2022 Willaim D. Carey award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists, according to a Dec. 15 report from KTBS. The annual award is given to a physician who serves on the ACG board and college, and has...
ktalnews.com

Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses

Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses. Shreveport, Louisiana – Two defendants in the Shreveport/Bossier City region of Louisiana have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses. Timothy DeWayne Vasher and Misty Michell Moran a/k/a Misty Ott were found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively.
KTBS

Mistrial declared in former SPD officer's federal trial

SHREVEPORT, La. – A mistrial was declared Thursday afternoon in the trial of a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. The jury began its deliberations around noon Wednesday in the trial of Dylan Hudson, accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during arrest.
KTBS

Shreveport property tax notices in the mail

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport said in a Dec. 5 news release that 2022 property tax notices had been mailed. But that wasn't quite the case. KTBS learned Wednesday there was a delay in printing the tax bills. But today, city officials said in another news release the tax notices have been printed and mailed. Payments can be made immediately as Dec. 31 is the deadline to avoid interest.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana

With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
q973radio.com

Bossier Parish Schools Announce Their Teachers of the Year

Bossier Parish Schools announced the 2023-24 Bossier Parish Teachers of the Year and New Teachers of the Year. The school district says these teachers will advance to the regional level in the two state competitions. Congrats to these amazing teachers that educated students in the ArkLaTex!
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison

A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
cenlanow.com

Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
q973radio.com

Is A White Christmas In Store For Shreveport This Year?

You know the song… I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but, let’s be honest.. how often does that happen in Shreveport? Well, maybe this year it’ll happen. Check out these forecast models that show 5 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists say don’t freak out just yet, there are several forecast models they look at, but, would you want a white Christmas??
