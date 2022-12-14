Roxanne Perez defeats Mandy Rose for WWE NXT Women's Championship

Perez defeated Mandy Rose to end her 413 day run as NXT Women's Champion.

Roxanne Perez is the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Perez defeated Mandy Rose in a match that was set up at the start of Tuesday’s NXT. Perez won clean, hitting Rose with the pop rocks for the win. After the match, the show closed with Perez celebrating with the title in the entranceway as Rose looked on in the ring, dejected.

At the start of Tuesday’s NXT, Perez came to the ring to talk about her Iron Survivor Challenge win this past Saturday. Grayson Waller interrupted, but was eventually chased away by Bron Breakker. Perez was then jumped from behind by Mandy Rose. After Perez recovered, she said that she didn’t want to wait for New Year’s Evil and wanted her match tonight. Rose agreed, setting up the main event for later in the show.

With the loss, Mandy Rose’s title reign ended after 413 days. She defeated Raquel Gonzalez for the title back at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 1 on April 7, 2021.