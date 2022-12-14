Read full article on original website
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Executive Leaves Disney Following Bob Iger’s Return as CEO
Bob Chapek is out. Bob Iger is back. And BIG changes are already taking place. We’ve taken a look at how Iger’s return has impacted stock values, organizational changes that are set to take place now that Iger is back, and whether Iger will reverse some of Chapek’s biggest decisions. But Iger’s return seems to also be having an impact when it comes to some executives.
How Disney+’s Ad Tier Can Pull the Company Out of a Fiscal Slump | Analysis
The new AVOD offering rolled out in the U.S. on Thursday, with plans to expand internationally in 2023. The Walt Disney Company has officially debuted ad-supported streaming with the rollout of Disney+’s new subscription tier in the United States on Thursday. And experts told TheWrap that the new option should help the entertainment giant pull out of a fiscal slump that’s seen its shares down more than 40% from the start of the year and its direct-to-consumer losses total $4 billion.
New Disney CEO reportedly joked to employees that his wife wanted him to return to keep him from running for US president
Returning CEO Bob Iger reportedly kicked off his first town hall with Disney staff on Monday with a quote from the Broadway show "Hamilton."
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly walk away with at least $23 million
Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted over the weekend and replaced by Bob Iger, who led Disney for 15 years. But Chapek won't be leaving empty-handed.
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Popculture
HBO Max Name Change Coming, New Name Leaks out Ahead of Discovery+ Merger
Warner Bros. Discovery is on the cusp of merging and renaming its streaming options, leaving HBO Max and Discovery+ behind. According to CNBC, the resulting merging of the platforms will see the company adopt the name Max as their combined service. The outlet reports that Warner Bros. Discovery execs are...
Disney Senior Vice President of Communications Heather Hust Rivera to Exit Company After Almost 20 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Heather Hust Rivera, the senior vice president of communications at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), is exiting the company after nearly two decades, Variety has learned exclusively. “I’m grateful for the incredible opportunities I have had in the past 17 years at Disney, working across multiple businesses with some of the industry’s hardest working, most talented, and amazingly creative people,” Hust Rivera said in a statement to Variety. “I wish the team nothing but the best, and look forward to what the next chapter holds.” Hust Rivera’s exit is not altogether surprising, as she served as a chief communications representative...
AdWeek
Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus
Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
Showtime to ‘Lean More Into Franchises’ in 2023 Amid Integration With Paramount+, Paramount CEO Says
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish reiterated Tuesday that Showtime is no longer capable of standing on its own. But he also underlined how the premium pay TV channel is still very “valuable” to the overall company as a “brand,” with Paramount planning to franchise out some Showtime IP in the new year. “It doesn’t make sense to have a fully built-out streaming infrastructure separate for Showtime than Paramount+, so we’re going to bring that together and there are economic benefits associated with it,” Bakish said during his panel at UBS’ Global TMT Conference in New York. “But I want to be...
How Much Is Disney Plus? Here’s the Secret to Get a Free Subscription Now That Prices Are Raised
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can...
AdWeek
Several Warner Bros. Discovery TV Execs Are Out Amid Restructuring
Warner Bros. Discovery is making big changes to its U.S. Networks leadership. On Friday, news broke that several major execs are exiting the company amid an ongoing restructuring. Those leaving include Jane Latman, HGTV and Food Network home and food content president; Nancy Daniels, who was in charge of Turner...
WDW News Today
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
In A Time Of Layoffs And Restructures, AMC Just Canceled A Series It Had Already Renewed
AMC has reversed its renewal decision on a show amid network layoffs and restructures.
disneyfoodblog.com
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
CNET
Streaming TV's Party Is Over. Now Comes the Hangover
Ever woken up, bleary-eyed and exhausted, after binge-watching into the early hours of the morning? That was 2022 for the streaming TV industry. And now we're paying the price. Before this year, Netflix's decade of unflagging subscriber growth lured nearly all of Hollywood's major entertainment companies (and some big tech...
