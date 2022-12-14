ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iowapublicradio.org

The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care

A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City of Des Moines moves several departments into new facility

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines unveiled a new facility that's now housing several departments. The building on Maury Street is the new home to Public Works, Department of Administrative Services Fleet Services and the Radio Shop. The city says the 268,000-square-foot facility has enough space...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Food Bank of Iowa parts ways with city of West Des Moines

The Food Bank of Iowa is cutting ties with the city of West Des Moines and its Department of Human Services. In October, 11 DMARC pantries, including the one associated with West Des Moines Human Services, lost access to the Food Bank of Iowa when they didn't agree to new contract terms.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Pharmacist warns against taking leftover antibiotics when feeling sick

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s something many people do when feeling sick, take an old antibiotic before seeing a doctor. The consensus across the medical field, however, is that’s a bad idea. MercyOne outpatient pharmacy Services Manager Michelle Welsh said it’s a really bad idea on several fronts to take antibiotics for any purpose other than […]
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens

The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
OGDEN, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

What Happened to this Iowa Paperboy Who Went Missing in 1982?

On a seemingly normal September morning, Johnny Gosch woke up at 5 am to deliver the Sunday Des Moines Register newspaper to its eagerly awaiting customers. Johnny took his faithful dog along with him and began slinging the papers from his red wagon onto each doorstep within the neighborhood, and again, everything seemed perfectly normal until it wasn't...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI and partners continue Toys for Tots tradition, raising more than $215,000 to date

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of children in central will have new toys and educational supplies thanks to KCCI and their partners’ efforts for the U.S. Marine Corps 2022 Toys for Tots program. The station, along with sponsors American Equity and Fareway, has collectively raised more than $215,000 to date through a live telethon, point-of-sale collections, and multiple toy drives.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Gilbert High seniors form organization aimed at promoting mental health

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — "Moving forward" is more than just a phrase to several Gilbert High seniors, pushing to make a social and positive change in their high school. Weston Congdon, Ben Melody, Dalton Nelson, and Adelaide Searles are some of the founding members of Moving Forward. It's an organization that's completely student-led that they started last December, shortly after the death of Nolan Clewell, a classmate of theirs who died by suicide in November 2021.
STORY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy