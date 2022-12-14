Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
According to a press release Allison Campbell, who practices in Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband Craig Courtney after a fall at his home.
iowapublicradio.org
Experts are urging Iowans to take more precautions amid severe respiratory virus season
Respiratory virus season has started early, and experts say it's looking severe. Hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines are reporting high levels of kids in particular in their emergency rooms. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines reported seeing about double the patient volume that it normally sees at this...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
iowapublicradio.org
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care
A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines moves several departments into new facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines unveiled a new facility that's now housing several departments. The building on Maury Street is the new home to Public Works, Department of Administrative Services Fleet Services and the Radio Shop. The city says the 268,000-square-foot facility has enough space...
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa parts ways with city of West Des Moines
The Food Bank of Iowa is cutting ties with the city of West Des Moines and its Department of Human Services. In October, 11 DMARC pantries, including the one associated with West Des Moines Human Services, lost access to the Food Bank of Iowa when they didn't agree to new contract terms.
Pharmacist warns against taking leftover antibiotics when feeling sick
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s something many people do when feeling sick, take an old antibiotic before seeing a doctor. The consensus across the medical field, however, is that’s a bad idea. MercyOne outpatient pharmacy Services Manager Michelle Welsh said it’s a really bad idea on several fronts to take antibiotics for any purpose other than […]
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
KCCI.com
Self-proclaimed Des Moines psychic settles with Attorney General's Office
DES MOINES, Iowa — A self-proclaimed Des Moines psychic is settling with the Iowa Attorney General's Office over allegations that she wrongly told clients she could "heal" them. The AG says Allison Campbell has agreed to stop advertising that her services can "heal, cure, treat or address" mental or...
Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
What Happened to this Iowa Paperboy Who Went Missing in 1982?
On a seemingly normal September morning, Johnny Gosch woke up at 5 am to deliver the Sunday Des Moines Register newspaper to its eagerly awaiting customers. Johnny took his faithful dog along with him and began slinging the papers from his red wagon onto each doorstep within the neighborhood, and again, everything seemed perfectly normal until it wasn't...
KCCI.com
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School teacher. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign of 54-year-old...
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
KCCI.com
KCCI and partners continue Toys for Tots tradition, raising more than $215,000 to date
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of children in central will have new toys and educational supplies thanks to KCCI and their partners’ efforts for the U.S. Marine Corps 2022 Toys for Tots program. The station, along with sponsors American Equity and Fareway, has collectively raised more than $215,000 to date through a live telethon, point-of-sale collections, and multiple toy drives.
KCCI.com
Gilbert High seniors form organization aimed at promoting mental health
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — "Moving forward" is more than just a phrase to several Gilbert High seniors, pushing to make a social and positive change in their high school. Weston Congdon, Ben Melody, Dalton Nelson, and Adelaide Searles are some of the founding members of Moving Forward. It's an organization that's completely student-led that they started last December, shortly after the death of Nolan Clewell, a classmate of theirs who died by suicide in November 2021.
KCCI.com
Des Moines community mourns special education associate killed in homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines community is morning the loss ofNatasha Williams. Police say Natasha Williams was found dead in her home on Monday. Mia Williams described her sister Natasha Williams as a loving mother and grandmother, a trusted sister and a great person. Mia Williams and...
