Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Watch Jackson State, North Carolina Central in Celebration Bowl only on Channel 2
The 2022 college football bowl season kicks off with the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The game will feature champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic and Southwestern Athletic conferences. The Jackson State Tigers (12-0) will go head-to-head with the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2). This will also be the final game as Jackson...
Yardbarker
Defense the focus as No. 5 Houston faces No. 2 Virginia
Under Kelvin Sampson, Houston has become one of college basketball's foremost practitioners of defense. The same long has been said of Virginia under coach Tony Bennett. On Saturday, when the No. 5 Cougars (10-1) face the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0) in Charlottesville, Va., expect the pace to be measured, the shots to be contested and the points difficult to come by.
NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies. Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018. He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Aggies […]
tsusports.com
Women's Basketball Drops Contest At Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Andriana Avent's game-high 21-point performance was not enough as the Texas Southern women's basketball team fell 89-55 at the University of Arizona on Wednesday night. Avent is now averaging 16.6 points per game following her third game of the season scoring at least 21 points while...
ncataggies.com
No. 5 Houston Uses Second-Half Surge to Defeat A&T
HOUSTON – North Carolina A&T sophomore guard Kam Woods had the nets blazing early against No. 5 Houston at the Fertitta Center on Tuesday. But size and points deep inside the paint for the Houston Cougars outweighed Woods' shooting as the Cougars defeated the Aggies 74-46. The Aggies were playing their first game in 14 days because of exams. They dropped to 4-5 and 0-4 on the road with losses to powerhouses such as Iowa, Iowa State and the fifth-ranked Cougars.
Burnt Orange Nation
Reports: Texas set to host former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes
The lone current NCAA transfer portal target for the Texas Longhorns, former Wake Forest Demon Deacons rising junior cornerback Gavin Holmes, will join a host of recruits on the Forty Acres this weekend for an official visit, according to reports from Horns247 and Inside Texas. Last week, the 5’11, 175-pounder...
WNCT
Durham to host NAIA championship football game, drawing hundreds of fans and players
The City of Durham will be in the spotlight this weekend as it hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game.
NC A&T vs. HOUSTON - Coaches vs. Racism Live Game Thread
NC A&T vs. HOUSTON - Coaches vs. Racism Live Game Thread
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
Five-star weekend drives OT Uber Ajongo to flip commitment to Wake Forest
A whirlwind of a weekend turned Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) offensive tackle Uber Ajongo's entire college recruitment upside down, and led down the road of pledging his commitment to Wake Forest. "The official visit didn't get set up until last Thursday," said Ajongo to Demon Deacon Digest. Coach (Nick) Tabacca...
cw39.com
$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Greensboro
View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Squared Events (@gsquaredevents) It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for […]
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Another Houston-area football coach facing 'improper conduct' allegations
The Cy-Fair ISD employee is on leave after the district heard a female student's allegations.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
bayoubeatnews.com
Mayor Turner awarded honorary doctorate from TSU; makes major announcements during commencement ceremony
Call him Dr. Turner! Following his inspirational keynote address during Texas Southern University’s fall commencement, the university awarded Houston Mayor Turner an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters, in recognition of the extraordinary contributions he has made in the area of community service. “Texas Southern University was honored to feature...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
fox26houston.com
Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate
HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
cw39.com
Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in Southeast Texas | Who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system is bringing widespread impactful weather across much of the U.S. Locally, Greater Houston sees a risk of thunderstorms that could produce hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. Most of Houston, and areas south and west, are in a marginal (level...
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
