Greensboro, NC

Yardbarker

Defense the focus as No. 5 Houston faces No. 2 Virginia

Under Kelvin Sampson, Houston has become one of college basketball's foremost practitioners of defense. The same long has been said of Virginia under coach Tony Bennett. On Saturday, when the No. 5 Cougars (10-1) face the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0) in Charlottesville, Va., expect the pace to be measured, the shots to be contested and the points difficult to come by.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies. Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018. He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Aggies […]
GREENSBORO, NC
tsusports.com

Women's Basketball Drops Contest At Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Andriana Avent's game-high 21-point performance was not enough as the Texas Southern women's basketball team fell 89-55 at the University of Arizona on Wednesday night. Avent is now averaging 16.6 points per game following her third game of the season scoring at least 21 points while...
TUCSON, AZ
ncataggies.com

No. 5 Houston Uses Second-Half Surge to Defeat A&T

HOUSTON – North Carolina A&T sophomore guard Kam Woods had the nets blazing early against No. 5 Houston at the Fertitta Center on Tuesday. But size and points deep inside the paint for the Houston Cougars outweighed Woods' shooting as the Cougars defeated the Aggies 74-46. The Aggies were playing their first game in 14 days because of exams. They dropped to 4-5 and 0-4 on the road with losses to powerhouses such as Iowa, Iowa State and the fifth-ranked Cougars.
GREENSBORO, NC
Burnt Orange Nation

Reports: Texas set to host former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes

The lone current NCAA transfer portal target for the Texas Longhorns, former Wake Forest Demon Deacons rising junior cornerback Gavin Holmes, will join a host of recruits on the Forty Acres this weekend for an official visit, according to reports from Horns247 and Inside Texas. Last week, the 5’11, 175-pounder...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX8 News

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
SALEM, MA
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
bayoubeatnews.com

Mayor Turner awarded honorary doctorate from TSU; makes major announcements during commencement ceremony

Call him Dr. Turner! Following his inspirational keynote address during Texas Southern University’s fall commencement, the university awarded Houston Mayor Turner an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters, in recognition of the extraordinary contributions he has made in the area of community service. “Texas Southern University was honored to feature...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate

HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
HOUSTON, TX

