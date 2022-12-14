HOUSTON – North Carolina A&T sophomore guard Kam Woods had the nets blazing early against No. 5 Houston at the Fertitta Center on Tuesday. But size and points deep inside the paint for the Houston Cougars outweighed Woods' shooting as the Cougars defeated the Aggies 74-46. The Aggies were playing their first game in 14 days because of exams. They dropped to 4-5 and 0-4 on the road with losses to powerhouses such as Iowa, Iowa State and the fifth-ranked Cougars.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO