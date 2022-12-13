After a promising first half of football, everything just collapsed for the Bucs in their 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Tampa Bay just seems lost as a football team. There’s no continuity or consistency and even when there are flashes of brilliance, the team reverts back to its old self. This week, the entire team gets more of the blame than any one player, but there is plenty of blame to go around.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO