Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Pewter Report
Will Bucs WR Evans Post A Ninth 1,000-Yard Season?
Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans is known for two things in Tampa Bay – 1,000-yard seasons and scoring touchdowns. Evans’ eight straight seasons of posting 1,000 receiving yards to start his pro career is an NFL record that only he owns. And that, along with his four Pro Bowl berths and a Super Bowl championship, is what is likely to put Evans into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.
Pewter Report
Bucs HC Bowles, RB Bernard Dispute Botched Fake Punt
The Bucs suffered five straight turnovers in a nightmarish second half of their 34-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 15. After taking a 17-3 lead into halftime, everything unraveled for Tampa Bay in a third quarter in which the offense had four turnovers – all on their side of the field. Those came after a botched fake punt that led to a turnover on downs at the Tampa Bay 16-yard line.
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Bengals Final Injury Report: Can Wirfs Play?
Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Bengals: Most Disappointing Players In Week 15
After a promising first half of football, everything just collapsed for the Bucs in their 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Tampa Bay just seems lost as a football team. There’s no continuity or consistency and even when there are flashes of brilliance, the team reverts back to its old self. This week, the entire team gets more of the blame than any one player, but there is plenty of blame to go around.
Pewter Report
Bucs Get More Bad Injury News Prior To Kickoff In Week 15
The Bucs got some bad news prior to the start of their Week 15 home game against the Bengals. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that wide receiver Julio Jones is not expected to play against Cincinnati. Jones has been struggling with a knee injury all year since Week 1...
Pewter Report
Bucs Elevate 2 Players From Practice Squad For Week 15
The Bucs announced on Saturday that they have elevated wide receiver and new kick returner Deven Thompkins and inside linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad for the Week 15 game against the Bengals. Thompkins made his NFL debut last week against the 49ers as the Bucs’ new kick and...
Pewter Report
QBs Brady & Burrow Share Mutual Respect, Adversity
A lot of times, we talk about a “passing of the torch.” In royal terms, this would be known as being an heir to the throne. This Sunday afternoon, something of the like may be the case on the football field as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow faces Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. As Burrow enters his third season, this will be the first time they have faced each other in an NFL game.
Pewter Report
Bucs Bowl Season 2023 Mock Draft Roundup
We’ve reached the point in the calendar year where the contenders can look toward the playoffs while the other teams go through the motions and shift gears to NFL Draft season. Right now, the Bucs are in a weird middle ground. They lead the NFC South, so they’re currently...
Pewter Report
Is Bowles Wrong For Putting Bucs’ Finish On The Players?
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn’t mince any words after a 35-7 loss at San Francisco last Sunday. With four games left in the 2022 regular season, he’s putting the outcome on his players. “We have to decide what team we want to be,” Bowles said following the...
Pewter Report
Bucs’ 2023 Cap Situation Is Bad But Not Dire
The Bucs currently sit atop the NFC South Division controlling their own fate with regards to an opportunity to secure the #5 seed in the playoffs. And yet, if the questions I have recently found in my DM’s are to be believed many of the team’s fans have already turned to one of their favorite December past times: looking to next season.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ HC Bowles Rules 4 Players Out For Sunday
The Bucs have a laundry list of injuries heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Bengals. On Friday, head coach Todd Bowles notified the media that four players from the defense have all been definitively ruled out for the game. Outside linebackers Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) and Carl Nassib (pectoral),...
