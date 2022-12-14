ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okani scores 16, UIC downs Prairie View A&M 70-61

The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Toby Okani scored 16 points to help UIC defeat Prairie View A&M 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Okani added six rebounds and six assists for the Flames (7-4). Jace Carter scored 15 points and added four steals. Filip shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Hegel Augustin finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (4-6). Braden Bell added 12 points and seven rebounds for Prairie View A&M. Nikkei Rutty also had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

