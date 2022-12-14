ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

10NEWS

Lakeland mom creates toy drive for hospitalized children

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman thought of a way to bring holiday cheer to children who won't be able to gather around the Christmas tree in their living rooms during the holidays. Kate Haygood created the Kate's Story Foundation to help bring some holiday joy to kids in...
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Free Fall owner, Slingshot Group, appeals state fine, investigation into Tyre Sampson's death

State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts

Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former neighbor of accused rapist said they would often discuss 'life problems' and 'religion'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said raped and tried to kill a woman over the weekend. Deputies are looking for 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead and are using extraordinarily strong language in describing this case. Cpl. Evan Avila with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes Unit called him a monster, said he mutilated a woman, and told reporters this was a "particularly horrific" attack.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

