Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
10NEWS
Lakeland mom creates toy drive for hospitalized children
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman thought of a way to bring holiday cheer to children who won't be able to gather around the Christmas tree in their living rooms during the holidays. Kate Haygood created the Kate's Story Foundation to help bring some holiday joy to kids in...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Free Fall owner, Slingshot Group, appeals state fine, investigation into Tyre Sampson's death
State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
fox35orlando.com
Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida teens hit by car issued citations for not using crosswalk, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 14-year-old girls who were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning were given citations for not using the crosswalk, officials said. Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both...
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
Why Hallmark should make a Christmas movie in Lakeland, FL
And no, it's not for our glistening snowfall.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud amounting to $8.4 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World....
Child welfare agency struggles to find foster homes for children in Polk County
Heartland for Children is looking to recruit 50 foster families to serve teens, siblings and children, in its service area of Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.
Armed suspects on the run after robbing Winn-Dixie in Hillsborough County: deputies
Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.
Polk County Sheriff Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Lakeland Man On SR-60 In Lake Wales
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in unincorporated Lake Wales that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Lakeland man. At around 3:25 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, PCSO deputies and Polk
fox35orlando.com
Convicted Florida rapist wanted for allegedly raping, mutilating woman in Orlando, deputies say
Florida deputies are searching for Bruce Whitehead, a registered sexual predator accused of violently attacking and raping a woman in Orlando over the weekend. The incident happened in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts
Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday. "Brutal rapist Bruce Whitehead is in OCSO custody, thanks to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of 'brutal rape' of woman in Orlando escorted to jail, video shows
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead into custody on Thursday after receiving a tip.
fox35orlando.com
Former neighbor of accused rapist said they would often discuss 'life problems' and 'religion'
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said raped and tried to kill a woman over the weekend. Deputies are looking for 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead and are using extraordinarily strong language in describing this case. Cpl. Evan Avila with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes Unit called him a monster, said he mutilated a woman, and told reporters this was a "particularly horrific" attack.
