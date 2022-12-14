Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Well-timed first career shorty
Tarasenko scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers. Tarasenko's first career shorthanded goal came with 20 seconds left in regulation after an Oilers turnover allowed Jordna Kyrou to find him on an outlet pass. It occurred with Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra skater. Tarasenko has five goals and four assists in his last nine games, and he's up to nine tallies, 22 points, 73 shots, 34 hits and a minus-11 rating through 28 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
Big relief for Detroit Red Wings as Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek all game-time decisions
In addition to welcoming Jakub Vrana to Friday's practice, the Detroit Red Wings were relieved to see Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek on the ice. Both are game-time decisions for Saturday's matinee against the Ottawa Senators — and is good news for the Wings given what happened earlier this week. ...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' J.P. Feyereisen: Dealt to Dodgers
The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Yonny Hernandez: Joins Dodgers organization
The Dodgers acquired Hernandez from the Athletics for cash considerations Thursday. Hernandez was ineffective in 28 plate appearances this past season, managing two singles and a .154 OBP. He struggled in 2021 with the Rangers, too, so he figures to provide organizational depth for the Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but call needs to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Wei-Chieh Huang: Joins new organization
The Pirates selected Huang in the minor-league Rule 5 draft last week. Huang previously made four appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2019, but he served as pitching depth in the Giants' organization this past season. In 23 appearances (13 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, Huang posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Though he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 29-year-old right-hander could have a clearer path back to the majors in Pittsburgh than he had in San Francisco in 2022.
