The betting market has spoken – Zach Wilson is a downgrade from Mike White. Throughout the week, the Jets had expressed confidence that it would be White starting at quarterback, despite the QB taking an absolute beating last weekend against the Buffalo Bills. With doctors refusing to clear White due to a rib injury, it will be Zach Wilson under center for this weekend’s crucial matchup with the Detroit Lions. From there, bettors flocked to their sports betting apps to hammer the Detroit Lions at an underdog price. That price, though, is no more. After opening as 2.5-point favorites earlier in...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO