'We are better than that': 1st BCSD board meeting since superintendent firing gets heated

abcnews4.com
BCSD board members question if policy was followed for hiring of deputy superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Karen Whitley has been deputy superintendent of the Berkeley County School District for about a month. She was hired by superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon the day after he was hired. At Tuesday night's BCSD board meeting, some board members wanted to know if...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. School District superintendent confirms certification; deputy superintendent position has no contract
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In the school board’s first meeting with its newest superintendent, Berkeley County School District Superintendent Anthony Dixon says his qualifications for the position are officially on record with the state. His status has been up for a question after the state’s Department of Education...
abcnews4.com
Further breakdown of BCSD eventful board meeting: Why hiring practices were focal point
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School Board met for the first time on Tuesday evening since former superintendent Deon Jackson was fired and Dr. Anthony Dixon was hired. As we began to break down what we learned from the meeting, one of the most important topics...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. Council votes to table request for sheriff's office pay increases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Council voted Thursday evening to table a proposal that would allocate $3.8 million in funds to the sheriff's office until the new year. The proposal was approved by the Finance Committee earlier in the day. Sheriff Kristin Graziano says she is...
live5news.com
New board chair promises to bring transparency, offers insight into her ideal superintendent candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new chair of the Charleston County School Board of Trustees wants to do things a little differently – promising to bring transparency to board meetings and clarity to parents. “I think that having the board meet openly is very important,” said Pam McKinney, referencing...
live5news.com
Colleton Co. to bring community members into school to stop violence
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District has a new plan to stop some of the violence that’s been going on in schools. “Operation Cougar Nation” is a collaboration between the business community, led by the chamber of commerce and the school district, as a response to some of the violence in the community that’s spilling into the schools.
abcnews4.com
CCSD welcomes military veteran to lead facilities department
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is proud to announce acquiring military veteran Steve Hammer as the Associate of Facilities Management. In 2021, Hamer served as CCSD's Emergency Programs Manager, overseeing the district's $163 million Federal COVID-19 relief funds, also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
abcnews4.com
City of Georgetown receives funding for sidewalks from state representative
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Georgetown has secured funding to bring sidewalks to three of its streets. State Rep. Carl Anderson (D-Berkeley, Georgetown, Horry) delivered $375,000 in earmarked funds to make the project happen. City officials say the money will be used to put in sidewalks on...
abcnews4.com
BCSD board hosts 1st meeting since firing of Superintendent Jackson, Jackson's lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A live stream of the board meeting will be available in the embedded media player at the bottom of this page, onABCNews4.com/Watch, or on the ABC News 4 Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m. The Berkeley County School Board will meet for the first...
abcnews4.com
Wando High School yearbook, Legend, named top yearbook in the nation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Wando High School has the best yearbook in the nation, according to Quill & Scroll. The international honorary society for high school journalists named Legend the country's top yearbook for schools with 1,000 students or more. It's the first time that Wando High School has received the honor in its history.
counton2.com
Candidates announced for CCSD special election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three candidates are vying for the open Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees seat, which will be filled in a February 7 Special Election. The seat for District 6 was won by former CCSD member Erica Cokley, who dropped out of the race...
abcnews4.com
Gov. Henry McMaster announces economic development in Berkeley County
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Government, in partnership with S.C. Department of Commerce, will hold an economic development announcement with Gov. Henry McMaster Wednesday, Dec 14. Gov. Henry McMaster announces economic development in Berkeley County. Doors to the event open at 10:30 a.m. The event begins at...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. teacher hopes to give her students more learning games
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County teacher is working hard to give her young students the tools they need beyond their first year of Kindergarten. Whitesville Elementary teacher Suzanne Johnson is passionate about learning and has spent 23 years pushing her students during the first step of their educational journey in Kindergarten.
abcnews4.com
Redwood Materials to bring 1,500 jobs to Lowcountry with $3.5B investment
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Berkeley County following the announcement of what state officials are calling the largest-ever economic investment in South Carolina history. It's part of a 30-year plan with Redwood Materials. The Nevada-based company, which produces electric vehicle components out...
Citadel suspends cadet who pleaded guilty in Capitol Riot
Elias Irizarry pleaded guilty in October to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.
abcnews4.com
'Fight is far from over': Friends of Gadsden Creek respond to DHEC ruling
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "The fight is far from over," Friends of Gadsden Creek Instagram post read. On Dec. 6, the court upheld a permit issued to the WestEdge Foundation allowing Gadsden Creek to be filled and capped, against the Friends of Gadsden Creek's wishes. The group is considering...
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
live5news.com
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
abcnews4.com
New indictments allege Murdaugh evaded taxes on $7M earned illegally over nearly a decade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh, the former Lowcountry lawyer set to stand trial for the murders of his wife and son, is facing new indictments from the South Carolina State Grand Jury, the Attorney General's Office announced Friday morning. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of Willful Attempt...
