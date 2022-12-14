Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Private developer cuts down trees in public park
The desecration of our public parks continues. Last Thursday, I saw that two magnolia trees 10 feet inside Linear Park had been snapped off at their base for the redevelopment of the W.R. Grace site in North Cambridge. This mistake was the result of the developer moving its construction fence 12 feet into the park. The developer also moved its asbestos decontamination tent to the park boundary, set its exhaust fans on park land and aimed those fans to blow into our park. City personnel either knew or should have known that park trees were on the developer side of the fence without any protection.
Group turned in work to improve school councils that stays mired in official limbo 18 months later
Group turned in work to improve school councils that stays mired in official limbo 18 months later. Despite an attempt more than a year ago by the Cambridge Public Schools district to bring consistency to its school councils, they are still not managed uniformly in accordance with all local rules or state laws. An updated handbook that resulted from the work is at the center of a tug of war between the district and School Committee over which has oversight over the councils.
Headquarters of GE’s power spinoff, Vernova, announced for East Cambridge in early 2024
Headquarters of GE’s power spinoff, Vernova, announced for East Cambridge in early 2024. GE’s portfolio of energy businesses, GE Vernova, will put its global headquarters in Cambridge at 58 Charles St., near Kendall Square – part of a plan to become an independent company in early 2024, the company said Thursday. The spinoff will be accomplished over the coming year.
Puritan Oyster Bar comes to Inman in January, while Mary Chung’s plans to close in Central
Puritan Oyster Bar comes to Inman in January, while Mary Chung’s plans to close in Central. Chef and restaurateur Will Gilson expects to open Puritan Oyster Bar in Inman Square on Jan. 10, directly next to his Puritan & Co. restaurant, he said Wednesday. The menu will offer six...
Tufts locks down briefly for bomb threat
Tufts University spent nearly an hour and a half on lockdown Wednesday for an untrue threat claiming bombs had been planted in spots around campus. The threat was emailed to the Somerville and Medford university’s Diversity and Inclusion office at 2:53 p.m., leading to a call at 3:39 p.m. to evacuate the campus. “Take belongings with you. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid the area,” Tufts’ emergency systems advised.
Grilled cheese and burgers at Charlie’s Kitchen
Lots has changed in Harvard Square, and many will look at the big-dollar building sales, ever-growing battery of bank fronts and departure of old friends and tell you it’s not like it was. But there are the constants that tend to slip folks’ minds. On that surprisingly long list there’s Harvest, Pinocchio’s, Shay’s, Grendel’s Den, the Hong Kong, Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage – most of which we’ve written about here – and the elder statesman of the pack, Charlie’s Kitchen. It opened in the 1950s and hasn’t changed much along the way, while being pretty much everything to everybody. Want to drink a beer outside on a hot summer day and watch a Sox game? It’s got a beer garden with 24 brews on tap, a notable addition a decade ago. Want to listen to live punk music, play trivia or take a warbling try at karaoke? It’s got that going on at the upstairs bar, which is open till late. Charlie’s is also not a bad place for a bite. It’s basic, essential bar food, but good basic, essential bar food.
With ‘spoofing’ technology used by scammers, residents can’t even trust a phone number fully
With ‘spoofing’ technology used by scammers, residents can’t even trust a phone number fully. Cambridge police are warning residents about calls from scammers impersonating officers, even down to the Machiavellian tactic of “spoofing” the department’s phone number so targets believe the call is genuine.
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
