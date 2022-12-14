ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, OH

cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask for information on double shooting

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
ELYRIA, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
MAUMEE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment

 The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WHEELING, WV
cleveland19.com

20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths. The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18. The committee...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation

BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
GALION, OH
WTOL 11

11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing. According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44. The...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division responds to alleged assault at community center

Bowling Green Police responded Sunday afternoon to a fight at the community center that reportedly began with trash talking on the basketball court and ended with a teen being punched in the face. A 17-year-old boy from Maumee reported that he was playing basketball with friends when a verbal dispute...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WKYC

Lorain abuse survivor inspires students to believe in themselves

LORAIN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The following story contains a reference to a suicide attempt. Reader discretion in advised. Summit Academy School in Lorain is a safe haven for students. It's also a place to flourish, because many of the students there have learning challenges like autism or ADHD.
LORAIN, OH

