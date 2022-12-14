Read full article on original website
Huron County family demanding ‘proof of life’ in missing mom case
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Amanda Dean’s family has been waiting five and half years to hear from her. The mom of four was reported missing on July 11, 2017. Her last known residence was at her boyfriend’s home in Collins. A day after she was reported missing, the...
Brookfield man receives jail time for fatal crash
Zachary Carpenter pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to two counts of vehicular homicide, while the other charges against him -- including OVI -- were dismissed.
Man serving life sentence for Ohio murder accused of killing cellmate
A man who is serving a life prison sentence for the murder of his great-uncle in Warren eight years ago is now facing new charges.
Elyria police ask for information on double shooting
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
Threats galore keep officers busy: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Nov. 18, an East Dartmoor Avenue resident came to the police station to report that her child’s father had sent threatening messages to her in August. She said the Elyria man said he wished she would catch on fire and die. Also, that she would never see their child again.
Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent
MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment
The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths. The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18. The committee...
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
Cuyahoga County Jail officer sues county, accuses officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County Jail officer sued the county and accused security officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail. Officer Joshua Smith filed the lawsuit late Monday in federal court in Cleveland against the county and sheriff’s department. Smith’ lawsuit, brought by attorneys Peter...
South Park Mall in Strongsville gives shoppers the gift of peace of mind for the holiday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - We are just over a week away from Christmas and local retailers are determined to keep shoppers happy and safe. As customers packed the South Park Mall in Strongsville looking for the perfect Christmas gifts, Santa has no shortage of help. Including, four men who are...
Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation
BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
Physician Assistant Graduate Eager to Provide Primary Care in Hometown
Stephen Brown’s family has been a healthcare fixture in his hometown of Mansfield. His dad and brother are the second and third generation of Ohioans to work in the family’s optometry practice. His mother’s a nurse and an older sister is a physical therapist assistant. After graduating...
11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
Lorain man convicted of trafficking fentanyl gets over 11 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Lorain man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the possession and distribution of fentanyl has been sentenced by a federal judge to more than 11 years in prison. Juan Torres Saez, 39, was arrested in February after investigators linked him to two packages...
SNAP skimming in Ohio: How to protect your benefits from scammers
Government officials are warning residents after reports of SNAP skimming across Ohio, including in Cuyahoga County.
3News Investigates: Cleveland's enchanted Public Square also center stage for violent crime
CLEVELAND — For generations of families, Cleveland’s Public Square has served as the enchanting center stage for many holiday memories. But along with the lights and sounds of the season is the stark reality that Public Square is a target for crime. “There's no better place to enjoy...
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing. According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44. The...
BG Police Division responds to alleged assault at community center
Bowling Green Police responded Sunday afternoon to a fight at the community center that reportedly began with trash talking on the basketball court and ended with a teen being punched in the face. A 17-year-old boy from Maumee reported that he was playing basketball with friends when a verbal dispute...
Lorain abuse survivor inspires students to believe in themselves
LORAIN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The following story contains a reference to a suicide attempt. Reader discretion in advised. Summit Academy School in Lorain is a safe haven for students. It's also a place to flourish, because many of the students there have learning challenges like autism or ADHD.
