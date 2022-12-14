ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Shorthanded Suns lose Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne to injury, drop 5th straight loss to last-place Rockets

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGwWE_0jhlFFiw00

Chris Paul is back. But the Phoenix Suns team surrounding him is looking less and less familiar.

Starting center Deandre Ayton and guard Cameron Payne both left Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Houston Rockets with injuries. They joined All-NBA guard Devin Booker and sharpshooting forward Cameron Johnson on a growing list sidelined Suns.

Ayton rolled his left ankle shortly before halftime. He limped off the court and tested his ankle shortly before the break, but didn't return to the floor to start the third quarter. Payne injured his right foot and likewise didn't join his teammates on the floor after halftime. The Suns ruled both players out in the the third quarter. The extent of their injuries wasn't initially clear.

Booker's been sidelined for two consecutive games with a hamstring injury. His recovery timeline isn't clear. But the Suns ruled him out for Tuesday's game on Monday, suggesting that he wasn't close to a return. He watched the game in street clothes.

Johnson had surgery on Nov. 8 to repair a damaged meniscus in his right knee. After spending most of his first three NBA seasons coming off the Suns bench, he joined the starting lineup in October and was off to a hot start averaging 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.1% from 3-point distance. He was initially projected to miss 1-2 months, and his timeline to return remains unclear.

Paul returned to the lineup on Dec. 7 after missing 14 games with a foot injury. Payne took on a larger role in his place and was doing the same with Booker sidelined prior to his injury. After a 16-7 start, the Suns have now lost five straight, including Tuesday's loss to a now 9-18 Rockets team that's tied for last place in the West.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Clean up the glass with Jalen Duren

One-third of the NBA regular season is in the books. Playoff pictures, both in real life and fantasy leagues, are beginning to take shape. But whether the odds of reaching the playoffs are in your favor or not, it’s crucial to keep an eye on the waiver wire, whether it be for short-term streamers due to injuries or potential breakout players.
KRMG

NBA Fact or Fiction: Nikola Jokic's chances of an MVP three-peat

Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward. Nikola Jokic belongs in the MVP conversation again. The MVP case for...
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies at 64

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. He was 64. Orr's family said Friday in a statement through Georgetown that he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
SYRACUSE, NY
KRMG

Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again

Brittney Griner said she's "grateful" to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. "It feels so good to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
110K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy