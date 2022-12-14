ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Center Square

Compensation expert: Washington firms could use new transparent pay law to their advantage

(The Center Square) – When the calendar turns to 2023, Washington will have a new pay transparency law requiring employers to list salary information in job listings takes effect. According to one expert, it could be a good thing if used right. The law was passed in 2022 with the aim of helping job seekers know more details before applying for positions. Tanya Jansen, the co-founder of the compensation consultancy Beqom, says that in order to build trust with employees, companies should scrap a culture...
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply for TANF in Your State

Price hikes from inflation are causing many families across the US to struggle financially, all while still trying to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Now that the cold winter months are here, people are looking for a way to keep the heat on and provide food for their families. Each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Foundations, major donors tackle nation’s nursing shortage

As more nurses leave their jobs in hospitals and health-care centers, foundations are pouring millions of dollars into efforts to ensure that more stay in the profession and get more out of the job than just the applause and pats on the back they got during the bleakest days of the pandemic. Philanthropic pledges announced this year to help nurses and the nursing profession include: — A $125 million donation in February from Leonard Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics fortune, to the University of Pennsylvania to create a tuition-free program that eventually will train 40 nurses a year. The gift is designed to extend for decades. — United Health Foundation, which said in June it would devote $100 million to finance the training of 10,000 nursing and other clinical students who are people of color or have low incomes
ILLINOIS STATE

