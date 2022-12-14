Read full article on original website
mtnbrat
2d ago
No..!!! this is not what Utah has been built on but reckoning is coming !! America is in turmoil as is the world...hang on Biden is sending us into a recession and open borders trading a war lord and the selling out American Citizens , the Invasions...
Reply(1)
11
fed up
2d ago
There's enough pride stuff out there already. And that's fine but leave the flag alone. The state flag is off limits
Reply
8
for real
2d ago
it's still not recognized as the official flag, this trying to shove these woke ideas down the people's throats is really backfiring, I suggest that the government try something different, before they start a revolution!!
Reply
3
Related
KSLTV
RSV infections continue to rise in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
KSLTV
Redmond salt mine supplies Utah’s roads and chef’s kitchens
REDMOND, Utah — It’s all right there. The walls, ceiling, even the ground. “There aren’t very many salt mines like this,” Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team for Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails, and phone calls all the time. However,...
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
Utah’s Oldest Town
If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
Why Utah is looking to remove as many 4-year degree requirements as possible
Utah is looking at reevaluating bachelor’s degree requirements in its hiring processes while asking private businesses to do the same.
Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation
Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
ksl.com
Some Utah police agencies find success on TikTok amid state bans
SALT LAKE CITY — A local police agency said it found success reaching out to the community through TikTok, even as Utah joins a growing list of states banning its state agencies from using the controversial app. The Salt Lake Police Department launched its TikTok account early last month....
lastwordonnothing.com
In Utah, Out of Service
Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
KUTV
Governor's office looks to help as Utah tech industry sees more layoffs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah’s tech industry sees a wave of layoffs just before the holidays, the governor says his office is getting involved. At his monthly news conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is beginning discussions with tech companies to try to place laid-off workers at other companies who are hiring.
Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves
A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
ksl.com
Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment
MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
KSLTV
Unique winter activities in Utah
Utah, perhaps best known for its “greatest snow on earth,” has lots of unique winter activities around the state. So whether you’re a long-time local, or a winter visitor – here’s a list of unique and family fun winter activities in Utah. Sleigh rides and...
ksl.com
Is new waterpark in southern Utah fun for families or contributing to the water crisis?
HURRICANE — A water park under construction near Utah's Zion National Park is causing a bit of controversy. It's a part of the larger Jellystone Park RV Resort, known for its Yogi Bear mascot. Scott Nielson, the owner of the park, said that concerns are overblown, "Yeah, it's the...
cityweekly.net
Gov. Cox Says Utahns Displaced by I-15 Freeway Expansion Will be "Very Well Compensated"
UNIVERSITY—Utah Gov. Spencer Cox started his monthly PBS Utah press conference on Thursday with a cheerful greeting of "Happy Holidays, Happy Snowydays," and a rundown of the recent string of winter storms along the Wasatch Front. The state's mountain snowpack—which supplies virtually all of Utah's drinking water—is at 150%...
KSLTV
Utah’s employment in November: job growth slowing, unemployment begins rising
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s economy is beginning to slow according to data from Utah’s Department of Workforce Services. Data from the month of November 2022 shows Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment increased an estimated 2.6% across the past 12 months. The state’s economy added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since November 2021 which brings Utah’s current job count to 1,688,600.
Comments / 23