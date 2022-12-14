Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville boys stay unbeaten with win over Homer
The Jonesville boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 44-40 win over Homer in Big 8 play on Thursday. The Comets and Trojans played to a 9-9 tie after one quarter and a 20-20 tie at halftime before Jonesville pulled slightly ahead in the second half.
MLive.com
Springport gets last basket to win wild back-and-forth game over Michigan Center
MICHIGAN CENTER -- Nine lead changes in the fourth quarter alone set the stage for one final basket in the nonconference girls basketball game on Wednesday between Michigan Center and Springport. Springport trailed by one with 20 seconds to go when Maddux Overweg found some room to drive the lane...
MLive.com
17-point second-half comeback headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – March is still months away, but Tuesday’s girls basketball matchup between Martin and Kalamazoo Hackett had a playoff feel. Hackett led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth, but Martin outscored the Irish 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 39-35 win in what could be a preview of a district championship meeting.
MLive.com
Search for every Grand Rapids Football Dream Team and player from 1978 to 2022
Get ready for a ride down memory lane. MLive has updated its Grand Rapids Football Dream Team data base, which contains the name of every player who has made the honor squad since it was introduced in 1978.
MLive.com
Former Western Michigan football RB La’Darius Jefferson charged with assault
KALAMAZOO, MI – Former Western Michigan running back La’Darius Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery stemming from an Oct.15 incident near campus. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor’s office authorized the charges on Dec. 9, and a warrant for Jefferson’s arrest was...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Football Title Game Broadcast To Be Carried By 96.1 - The Game In Grand Rapids This Saturday
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University football fans across West Michigan will have an opportunity to listen to the Bulldog Sports Network broadcast of this Saturday's (Dec. 17) NCAA Division II National Championship Game as 96.1 - The Game in Grand Rapids will air the title contest live. The...
MLive.com
Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win
JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
Lance Taylor becomes highest-paid head coach in WMU football history
KALAMAZOO, MI – Lance Taylor signed a contract to become Western Michigan’s new head football coach last week, and that deal makes the highest-paid person to ever lead the Bronco program. The 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Ala., native is the 17th head coach in program history and will make...
MLive mourns death of longtime sports reporter Steve Kaminski
West Michigan sports journalist Steve Kaminski, who spent decades covering auto racing and high school sports for The Grand Rapids Press and MLive, has died.
WOOD
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Woman Heather Kelley?
Please share this article and help us find Heather Kelley of Kalamazoo. 35-year-old Heather Kelley was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kelley left her home around 9 p.m. that evening and called her children around 10:20 p.m. to tell them she would be home soon. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone heard from her. The next day Heather's truck was found abandoned near the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan in Kalamazoo.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Corewell: These were the top baby names in 2022
A Grand Rapids hospital has released its top baby names for 2022.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids second-hardest city to find an apartment
Grand Rapids is one of the most competitive rental markets in the country. A national report from RentCafe found Grand Rapids to be the second-most competitive market for rental homes behind Miami-Dade County in Florida. Several other Midwest markets also found their way into the national rankings. Grand Rapids clocked...
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
$1 million donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A $1 million donation was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. JBS USA, a meat packing business south of Plainwell, announced their contribution Dec. 15, to the clubs “Their Future is in Your Hands,” campaign, which is raising money to build a new building on Portage Street, a news release said.
Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy
PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
WWMTCw
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
