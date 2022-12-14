ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guest
2d ago

I have never forgotten theses children and what happen to them, but one sticks out in my mind more then the rest, his name is Noah what is stuck in my head is that I found out that Noah was shoot 11 times who does that to a little boy and the rest of those children. I hope and pray that all of them get a 2nd chance @ life again.

Keshawn Lewis
2d ago

This tragic really gets to me.. it happened 10 years ago on my 18th birthday. I remember just sitting there then getting the breaking news.. every year on my birthday this is the first thing I remember.. even though I don’t know any of the family’s and this happen in another state, it’s really sad and my heart hurts for those babies and teachers and their parents. 🙏🏽😔😢

Linda Shafer
2d ago

Unfortunately nothing has changed in our country since this tragic day . The one thing I did read was the NRA is no longer promoting the good guy with a guy motto, because they found out it wasn't true, it won't stop a bad guy with a gun.

