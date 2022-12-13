ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

rocklanddaily.com

Chernobyler Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Monsey for Family Simcha

The Chernobyler Rebbe will travel to Monsey for this Shabbos to celebrate the sheva brachos of his granddaughter. The rebbe's son-in-law, the Alesk-Stanislov Rebbe, married off his daughter to the son of Rav Yosef Laufer, a son-in-law of the Kiviasher Rebbe. The tefillos and tishen will take place at the...
MONSEY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Third Anniversary of the Monsey Stabbing Commemoration Held

A night of commemoration marked the third anniversary of the Monsey stabbing in which five men were attacked with a machete in the Monsey home of the Rebbe of Forshay, Rabbi Chaim Lewibish Rottenberg by 37-year-old Grafton Thomas of Orange County. Tragically, Reb Yossel Neuman z"l, age 72, succumbed to...
MONSEY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg

A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened

It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Cunningham likely to return home after extended hospital stay

Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is expected to return to her home before Christmas, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The five-term lawmaker has been hospitalized since October 4 at the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was taken by ambulance for a non-life threating health emergency. Hudson...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Yonkers, New York Sold

Arlington, VA based real estate investment firm Excel Group recently completed the acquisition of the 150-key Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, NY, located 17 miles away from New York City. The asset benefits from a strategic location in the center of a mixed-use complex that includes two major hospitals, medical...
YONKERS, NY

