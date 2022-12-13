ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, MD

Board of Appeals hearing set for Jan. 12

The Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall to hear case number MA-BOA-2023-01. The applicant, King State, LLC, is requesting approval of a special exception to have (two) 1,000-gallon and (one) 500-gallon above-ground fuel storage tanks. Twin Arch Business Park, Section IV, Lot 15, the location of King Sports Construction, 2310 Back Arch Circle, Mount Airy, Maryland, 21771.
Town monitoring Thursday potential freezing rain storm

Carroll County will be under a winter weather advisory for freezing rain and sleet beginning at 10 p.m. today through 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. In preparation, the Carroll County Bureau of Roads Operations is applying salt brine on all designated routes today and readying all Team Members and apparatus. We continue to monitor the forecast and will be ready to respond accordingly.
